Election 2022: From mayor to sheriff, here are latest results in SoCal's key local races

Voters cast their ballots in the California primary election Tuesday night

Below, you'll find the latest details on some of the highly anticipated races in SoCal for the June 7, 2022 primary.

Primary election rules

All candidates for voter-nominated offices are listed on one ballot and only the top two vote-getters in the primary election - regardless of party preference - move on to the general election. Write-in candidates for voter-nominated offices can only run in the primary election. A write-in candidate will only move on to the general election if the candidate is one of the top two vote-getters in the primary election.

Prior to the Top Two Candidates Open Primary Act , the top vote-getter from each qualified political party, as well as any write-in candidate who received a certain percentage of votes, moved on to the general election.

The Top Two Candidates Open Primary Act does not apply to candidates running for U.S. President, county central committee, or local office.

Here's a breakdown of the races you should be watching on Election Day

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors

Five supervisors oversee the county and two seats are up for election. Here are the details:

District 1

Incumbent Supervisor Hilda Solis was facing four challengers as she sought her final term on the board. She won outright in the primary, taking nearly 73% of the primary votes cast.

The four challengers she faced all stayed under 10% of the vote:

David Argudo

Kevin Dalton

Brian Smith

Tammy Solis

The district covers major parts of central L.A. and as well as several San Gabriel Valley cities.

Solis has long been an advocate of finding solutions to combat the homeless crisis.

She helped pass Measure H in 2017, which provides $355 million annually for services to the homeless, according to her website

District 3

This race was the only county seat without an incumbent seeking re-election.

Supervisor Sheila Kuehl did not run for reelection and this is the first election since the 2021 redistricting, which brought a portion of the San Fernando Valley into District 3 and moved others out of it.

The candidates include:

Craig Brill

Lindsay Horvath

Jeffi Girgenti

Roxanne Beckford Hoge

Henry Stern

Bob Hertzberg

Hertberg, a state senator and former speaker of the Assembly, and Horvath, a city council member in West Hollywood, are heading for a runoff vote in November. Hertberg took about 34% of the vote, with 24% going to Horvath.

Los Angeles City Council

Races for eight of the 15 seats on the L.A. City Council are on Tuesday's primary election ballot, with three posts up for grabs thanks to the lack of incumbents.

Elections for Districts 1, 3, 7 and 9 include only two candidates and will be decided during Tuesday's election.

District 1

Councilman Gil Cedillo won his bid for a third term to represent District 1 -- which includes Glassell Park, Highland Park, Mount Washington, Westlake, Chinatown and Pico-Union. Cedillo defeated community activist and public policy advocate Eunisses Hernandez.

District 3

Councilman Bob Blumenfield also won his third term to represent Council District 3, which includes neighborhoods in the southwest San Fernando Valley. He defeated businessman and Child Development Institute Board Member Scott Silverstein.

District 5

In Council District 5 -- which includes Bel Air, Encino, Westwood, Encino and Fairfax -- Councilman Paul Koretz is termed-out and running for city controller.

Candidates on the ballot were Katy Young Yaroslavsky, former senior environment and arts policy deputy for Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl and a daughter-in-law of former Supervisor and Councilman Zev Yaroslavsky, who represented the district from 1975-94; attorney and small business owner Sam Yebri; UCLA School of Law lecturer Jimmy Biblarz; and former chair of the Mid City West Neighborhood Council Scott Epstein.

Yaroslavsky and Yebri are heading for the runoff election in November.

District 7

Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez won her second term in the City Council to represent the 7th District in the northeastern San Fernando Valley. Her opponent was community advocate and former president of the Pacoima Neighborhood Council Elisa Avalos.

District 9

Councilman Curren Price won a third term to represent District 9 in South Los Angeles, defeating education advocate Dulce Vasquez by a 2-1 margin.

District 11

Councilman Mike Bonin, who has represented Council District 11 since 2013, decided not to run for a third term on the City Council, saying he wanted to focus on his mental health. Vying to represent the westside district -- which includes Venice, Pacific Palisades, Mar Vista and other Westside neighborhoods are: civil rights and eviction defense attorney Erin Darling, who was endorsed by Bonin; former adviser to a Board of Education member Allison Holdorff Polhill; attorney and former Board of Public Works President Greg Good; attorney Traci Park; former Venice Neighborhood Council member and land use attorney Mike Newhouse; Venice Neighborhood Council President Jim Murez; medical delivery driver Mat Smith; and teacher Midsanon "Soni'' Lloyd.

Darling and Park came out on top in primary but neither passed 50%, so the two will face off in the November runoff.

District 13

Councilman Mitch O'Farrell is running for a third term to represent District 13, which includes the neighborhoods of Hollywood, Silver Lake, Echo Park and Atwater Village. His opponents are community organizer and police abolition advocate Albert Corado; Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Stephen Johnson; labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez; and Kate Pynoos, former homelessness policy adviser to Bonin.

O'Farrell will face Soto-Martinez in a runoff vote.

District 15

Council District 15, which includes San Pedro, Wilmington and Watts, has four candidates running to replace Councilman Joe Buscaino, who was running for mayor before dropping out of the race in May. Appearing on the ballot to represent the district are Harbor City Neighborhood Council President Danielle Sandoval; Tim McOsker, businessman and chief of staff for then-Mayor James Hahn; educator and community organizer Bryant Odega; and businessman and former Port of Los Angeles marketing manager Anthony Santich.

McOsker and Sandoval emerged as the top two and will face each other in the runoff.

U.S. House

California's primary will set the stage for a November election where a handful of U.S. House seats in the Los Angeles area will help determine which party controls Congress. These House districts in the area are on the ballot:

House District 27

Rep. Mike Garcia is an anomaly in the L.A. metropolitan area: a Republican congressman. He occupies the last GOP-held House seat anchored in heavily Democratic L.A. County, which he retained in 2020 by a mere 333 votes.

The former Navy fighter pilot was endorsed by Trump in 2020. He joined House Republicans who attempted to reject electoral votes from Arizona and Pennsylvania and opposed Trump's impeachment after the Capitol insurrection.

Garcia is seeking reelection in the new 27th District, which overlaps a chunk of his old terrain but has a stronger Democratic tilt. Several Democrats are on the ballot, including Christy Smith, a former legislator who lost to Garcia in 2020, and Quaye Quartey, a retired Navy intelligence officer.

House District 45

The 45th District anchored in Orange County has a slight Democratic registration edge and includes the nation's largest Vietnamese American community. The seat was specifically crafted to give Asian Americans, who comprise the largest group in the district, a stronger voice in Congress.

It's in this diverse district that Republican Rep. Michelle Steel, a South Korean immigrant, is hoping to win another term in Congress, although she lives in a neighboring district. It's been a furious, at times nasty fight so far with Democrat Jay Chen, her likely opponent in a November runoff who also lives just outside the district. Also opposing incumbent Rep. Steel is fellow Republican, and former member of the O.C. County Board of Education, Long Pham who markets himself as a solid conservative.

House District 40

Rep. Young Kim, a South Korean immigrant and former legislator, was among four California Republicans who captured Democratic seats in 2020. Running in the GOP-leaning 40th District this year, it appeared she had a relatively open lane to reelection.

But her campaign and GOP allies recently invested over $1 million in ads to blunt the trajectory of rival Republican Greg Raths, a retired Marine colonel and Trump booster. It appeared to be a precautionary move, with Kim endorsed by the state GOP and holding a wide fundraising edge over Raths.

House District 37

Jan Perry served on the Los Angeles City Council for 12 years before being termed out of office. In her current campaign, the accomplishments she touts include her leadership on projects such as LA Live, the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels and the new Police Administrative Building.

She is hoping to fill the congressional seat of Rep. Karen Bass, who is running for mayor of Los Angeles.

Perry's opponents include state Sen. Sydney Kamlager, who last year received two-thirds of the vote in a seven-candidate field to win the special election for the then-vacant 30th Senate District seat.

During that campaign, California Democratic Party Chair Rusty Hicks called Kamlager "a social justice champion (who) has made transformative changes to reform the criminal justice system and has strongly advocated for environmental justice policies and equity in our education system."

Other candidates in the race include Democrats Sandra Mendoza, Daniel Lee, Michael Shure, and Republicans Chris Champion and Baltazar Fedalizo.

House District 42

Mayor Robert Garcia is the first Latino and first openly gay mayor in the history of Long Beach and would break even more barriers if he wins election to the House.

Garcia lost his mother to COVID, and he has made her a centerpiece of his campaign. "I was 5 years old when we immigrated here and she came here for the American dream," he told ABC7 when he launched his campaign in December.

Garcia is seeking to fill the seat of Rep. Alan Lowenthal, who announced that he will retire at the end of the 117th Congress.

His opponents include fellow Democrats Peter Mathews, Joaquín Beltrán, Cristina Garcia, William Summerville and Nicole López, as well as Republican John Briscoe, and Green party member Julio Flores.

Riverside County Sheriff

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco is being challenged by a former colleague as he attempts to retain the county's top law enforcement spot and continue into a second term.

Michael Lujan, a retired sheriff's captain, is endeavoring to unseat Bianco, promising an objective approach to policing without "partisan politics.''

Bianco, who resides in Riverside, was first elected in 2018, after a hard-fought contest against then-Sheriff Stan Sniff.

He gained wide attention at the height of the statewide coronavirus public health lockdowns in the fall of 2020, declaring that he would not dedicate sheriff's resources to enforcing any part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home orders, including a curfew.

Lujan, who resides in Menifee, served as a sheriff's deputy for 31 years, working in multiple facets, including as a homicide detective and jail manager, before retiring as a captain.

According to the former lawman, under Bianco, the sheriff's department has suffered a black eye due to the leader's "partisanship (and) political ideology.''

Orange County District Attorney

Three lawyers are looking to take over incumbent Todd Spitzer's position as Orange County's top prosecutor: Opponent Pete Hardin, a Marine combat veteran and former prosecutor, along with Michael Jacobs and Bryan Chehock.

Spitzer was elected in 2018. He's among the first prosecutors in the state to initiate murder prosecutions against fentanyl dealers accused of supplying the synthetic opioid to people who later suffered fatal overdoses, or what area law enforcement agencies refer to as "fentanyl poisoning.''

Recently, he faced criticism for allegedly making racist remarks while discussing a high-profile murder case in 2021.

L.A. Measure BB, Charter Amendment

Should the L.A. City Charter be amended to provide an additional contracting bid preference to businesses located in the city?

Charter Amendment BB would amend the L.A. City Charter by adding "City of Los Angeles" to the definition of "local." That means the city would then be allowed to provide an additional bid preference for businesses located within the city.