Before Maryland hired Kevin Willard as its men’s basketball coach, athletic director Damon Evans mentioned the importance of finding a candidate who would bring national powerhouses to College Park. In Year 1, it seems Willard is living up to Damon’s expectations. Two days after announcing it would face Tennessee — the No. 5 team in the country last season — on Dec. 11, the university ...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO