Glendale, AZ -- The sale of Glendale Self Storage was announced on May 26, 2022. The property is located at 7048 N. 43rd Avenue in Glendale, Arizona. It consisted of 9 buildings totaling 54,081 square feet and 650 units, 160 of which were climate controlled. The site was 2.74 acres in size and the property was built in 1977. The seller in the transaction was MR Investments, LLLP. a partnership consisting of three individual investors who had exchanged into this property. The buyer was one of the larger non-public owners of self storage properties in the country.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO