An Anaheim man was arrested and charged with stealing a USA Woman’s Volleyball player’s gold medal last month, authorities said. Jordyn Poulter reported her car, where she kept the gold medal, had been burglarized while parked in her garage on East Lincoln Avenue in Anaheim on May 25. Other items were taken, including her passport, but her 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medal was the most valuable.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO