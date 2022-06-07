ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Buccaneers Among Two 'True Contenders' in NFC

By David Harrison
BucsGameday
BucsGameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oz5wH_0g2lvJJd00

According to PFF, it's Rams and Bucs in the NFC, then everybody else is following behind.

After years of winning the offseason and not much after, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to win plenty in the upcoming regular season with aspirations of hoisting trophies next February.

In fact, according to Pro Football Focus , the Bucs are the No. 2 ranked team in their most recent power rankings and one of just two teams in the NFC considered "true contenders", joining the Rams who rank third.

READ MORE: Jordan Whitehead 'Frustrated' in Last Year with Buccaneers

"Until we see real evidence of Tom Brady‘s decline, we have to assume that he will remain as one of the truly elite quarterbacks in the game," says PFF. "Which makes the Bucs immediate contenders every year he is at the helm...Adding a receiver such as Russell Gage, who was an underrated weapon in Atlanta and averaged 1.96 yards per route run last season, could make a real impact on the offense."

Coming in first is the Buffalo Bills (my predicted AFC Champion in 2021) who have become a trendy favorite to come out on top of the AFC in 2022.

Five teams make up the top tier of NFL teams after the bulk of the offseason, and three of those belong to the AFC with the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs joining the Bills.

The next tier, dubbed the "Could Be Their Year" teams, has two NFC teams on the list with the Green Bay Packers (6th) and San Francisco 49ers (9th) being one of just four teams in the conference making the top 10.

As expected, the next NFC South team on the list is the New Orleans Saints. Perhaps unexpected is the 20th overall ranking.

READ MORE: How Tom Brady Stacks Up Against Other NFL Quarterbacks

"So much of the Saints' success over the last 15 years was built on Drew Brees and Sean Payton's shoulders, neither of whom are now in the building," PFF says. "However, the roster is still in pretty good shape. Jameis Winston is a real unknown factor."

While the AFC has experienced a sudden influx of talent, the NFC's top squads are still well established, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are firmly planted near the top of the league. Giving fans of the Buccaneers at least one more opportunity to enjoy a season full of expectations.

For more on this and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast !

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Independent

NFL’s first openly transgender cheerleader Justine Lindsay speaks out about signing with Carolina Panthers

Justine Lindsay has spoken candidly about being the first openly transgender cheerleader for the Carolina Panthers and how proud she is to “break down that door” for future trans athletes.Lindsay, 29, discussed how she made NFL history in a recent interview with BuzzFeed News, a few months after she shared a post on Instagram to announce that she had officially joined the Carolina Panthers’ TopCats Cheerleaders.She also acknowledged how the Instagram post was her first time coming out as transgender to both her teammates and her community.“I was so scared,” she said about sharing her announcement on social media. “There’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Uses 1 Word To Describe Deshaun Watson

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd kicked off this Wednesday's edition of The Herd by addressing the latest news involving Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. New York Times reporter Jenny Vrentas recently published a detailed piece regarding Deshaun Watson and his alleged behavior off the field. He reportedly received massages from 66 different women during a 17-month period.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

John Elway Reportedly Turned Down Big Opportunity: Fans React

The Denver Broncos are for sale, which brought a very interesting storyline into the headlines this week. According to a report from sports financial analyst Darren Rovell, former Broncos quarterback John Elway had a chance to buy part of the team in the mid-1980's. Rovell said Elway had a chance to buy 20-percent of the team for $36 million.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Drew Brees
The Spun

Look: Sean McVay's Wedding Cake Is Going Viral

It's been a year of celebration for Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. This past weekend, the 36-year-old franchise leader got married to his now-wife Veronika Khomyn. In addition to celebrating his new life partnership, he also celebrated his team's Super Bowl victory with a custom cake design. McVay's...
NFL
Boston

Cam Newton says he put himself in bad situations with Patriots, Panthers

"It was just brain overload." Former Patriots quarterback Cam Newton blames himself for his struggles the last two seasons. In a recent appearance on ESPN’s The Pivot Podcast with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor, Newton told the hosts that he put himself in bad situations both with the Patriots and when he returned to the Panthers.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Odell Crashed Sean McVay's Wedding: NFL World Reacts

The past few months have been extremely kind to Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. Just a few months ago, he won his first Super Bowl in his second appearance. A few months later, over the weekend, he and longtime partner Veronika Khomyn, tied the knot. In a recent...
NFL
ClutchPoints

NYT bombshell reveals new Browns QB Deshaun Watson saw 66 massage therapists in 17 months

The Deshaun Watson situation is only getting messier for the Cleveland Browns. While Watson wasn’t indicted criminally by a grand jury in his sexual misconduct scandal, more women have since come forward with accusations and details of his bad behavior. There have now been 24 total civil lawsuits brought against Watson by massage therapists, and the latest New York Times expose from Jenny Vrentas further undercuts the Browns quarterback’s defense that he was simply seeking out professional massage therapy by offering up even more details about his misdeeds.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Nfc#Pff#Rams And Bucs#Pro Football Focus#Afc Champion#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Green Bay Packers
The Spun

Houston Texans Released Veteran Wide Receiver Wednesday

On Tuesday, wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton injured his right knee in OTAs. One day later, the Houston Texans released him. Hamilton's knee injury requires surgery. He is expected to return to the field at some point this season, but clearly the Texans have other plans. The Texans quickly filled Hamilton's...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Former Steelers Player Announces NFL Retirement At 30

Just last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers watched as star defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt abruptly retired. Now, a few days later, the football world learned another former Steelers player is retiring. Veteran offensive lineman B.J. Finney told a reporter that he's walking away from the game. "Former K-State offensive lineman B.J....
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The Seahawks Seem To Be Preparing For A Big Move

It’s tough for Seattle Seahawks fans to remain optimistic nowadays. After all, they’ve lost two franchise icons in Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner to the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams, respectively. Likewise, they are playing in one of the toughest divisions in the NFL because the...
SEATTLE, WA
Golf Digest

Sean McVay says Odell Beckham Jr. has to re-sign with the Rams to make up for crashing his wedding over the weekend

The big news out of Rams land on Monday was that Aaron Donald, after months of retirement rumors, signed a $95-million contract restructure that will make him the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL and keep him in La La Land through 2024. For the defending Super Bowl champions, it was a big sign of intent. They’re not content until they win Super Bowls. Plural.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
thecomeback.com

Former NFL star calls out Jack Del Rio

During his NFL career, Doug Baldwin was one of the NFL’s most thoughtful players as well as one least afraid to speak his mind. So it’s no surprise that he’d have something to say about Jack Del Rio’s recent comments. The Washington Commanders’ defensive coordinator made...
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Reacts To Boston Bruins Coach Getting Fired

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was a bit sad when he heard about the Bruce Cassidy firing. The Boston Bruins made a questionable decision on Monday evening when they relieved Cassidy of his duties as head coach. Cassidy had been doing a great job with the Bruins as...
BOSTON, MA
BucsGameday

BucsGameday

Tampa, FL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BucsGameday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy