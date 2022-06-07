Teacher honored in legacy concert

PLAINVILLE – Plainville High School Class of 2022 Salutatorian Hailey Calder will go on to study chemical engineering at the University of Connecticut. Calder said that she has always set high standards and had expectations for herself, which she partially attributes to her success at Plainville High School. She also said that she was motivated to succeed for her mother, whom she lost last year to lung cancer.

PLAINVILLE, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO