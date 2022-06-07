Teacher honored in legacy concert

PLAINVILLE – Plainville High School Class of 2022 Salutatorian Hailey Calder will go on to study chemical engineering at the University of Connecticut. Calder said that she has always set high standards and had expectations for herself, which she partially attributes to her success at Plainville High School. She also said that she was motivated to succeed for her mother, whom she lost last year to lung cancer.
KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - Teens from Killingly High School shared that a typical day at in class is filled with them and their classmates struggling with their mental health together. The Killingly Board of Education continues to remain in the spotlight with many members of its community pushing for a...
After COVID struck, a couple of long-time married residents of Bristol replaced gym visits with walks through town. Along the way, they added trash pickup to their regimen, because they’re good citizens. On Monday’s walk, they stumbled across white supremacy recruitment flyers tossed onto driveways in the northeast part of town.
On Saturday, May 21, former runners, friends and family attended a reunion for former Bristol distance running Coach Bernie O’Keefe, held at the Perry J. Spinelli Pavilion at Page Park. Joe Marrero helped organize the gathering, which was the idea of coming from his brother, Rit, who unfortunately died...
Record high gas prices, a nationwide walkout for stricter gun control, fighting mascot changes and Nicole's happy place!. Meteorologist Scot Haney said showers are expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Here is his Tuesday mid-morning forecast. Eyewitness News Tuesday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Wendell Edwards and Scot Haney have...
Katherine Coyner, MD, an orthopedic surgeon and professor at Farmington, Conn.-based UConn Health, was named as a fellow for the Hedwig van Ameringen Executive Leadership in Academic Medicine program for women. The one-year fellowship is designed to prepare women for senior leadership positions in healthcare, according to a June 9...
A white supremacist group is actively trying to recruit people in many communities around the state. This week, people in Bristol and Newington, found paper solicitations from the New England Nationalist Social Club scattered in streets and personal property in various neighborhoods. In Bristol Monday, homeowners on Ohio Street were...
Long story short, ice cream is delicious. It’s so delicious, in fact, that there is an entire nursery rhyme dedicated to shrieking in joy at the sight of its creamy goodness. Here in Connecticut, there are a number of local creameries that make delicious ice cream, frozen yogurt and...
MILFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut dog is in the running for the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog award!. In 2010, Jeffrey was rescued just hours before he was set to be euthanized at Manhattan's Animal Care & Control. Jeffrey now lives a full life in Milford with his new...
WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Lightning struck near the Waterford High School auditorium, police said. Waterford police said that they and the fire department responded to the school on Thursday morning after a storm passed through the area. The strike set off a fire alarm. Police reported that all students and...
One check, $14.4 million. New Haven received that cash infusion two weeks ago, as part of a recently inked new agreement with Yale that has now started kicking in. A picture of that voided check is included in a May 26 letter sent by Yale Associate Vice President for New Haven and University Properties Lauren Zucker to city Budget Director Michael Gormany. That letter, in turn, was submitted by the Elicker Administration to the Board of Alders as a communication included on Monday night’s Board of Alders meeting agenda.
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A cellphone mistaken for a gun put Southington High School into “secure school mode” on Thursday. According to Principal Michael Crocco, a student reported to staff that they saw what they thought was a gun on another student. The Southington Police Department responded to...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The second week of Pride month features rainbow-filled events, as well as some delicious food-filled festivals across the state. Here are some things to do this weekend:. Bands, Brews & BBQ For Mohegan Sun’s Annual BBQ Fest. Uncasville.
Yale New Haven Health (YNHHS) has inaugurated a program designed to provide hospital-level care to patients in their homes. The Home Hospital program will serve Medicare patients living with 25 miles of Bridgeport and Yale New Haven hospitals and meeting qualifying clinical and social stability criteria. Each patient will receive a physician video visit once a day through a Wi-Fi-enabled tablet, in-person visits from a nurse twice a day, plus additional nurse home visits as needed. The program will cover a range of hospital services relating to heart failure, pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cellulitis, and other conditions.
The Guilford Fire Department received several awards for service from the Yale Center for EMS Awards last month. Guilford paramedic Jed Morrissey received the Paramedic of the Year Award and the Guilford Fire Department (GFD) received a Unit Commendation for the most cardiac arrest saves in 2021. Morrissey’s accomplishment and...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut restaurants' lobster rolls are on a list of the country's best, sharing space with entries from Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island — and well beyond New England. In a feature published on MSN, food website Gourmandize shared...
ANSONIA — Retired police officer Nathan “Nate” Paul Anderson, who served 26 years with the Ansonia Police Department, died at the age of 55 this week. Anderson, of Terryville, retired from the Ansonia Police Department in 2016. Shortly after retiring, Anderson was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. He died Monday of ALS, according to his obituary.
