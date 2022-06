A candle was likely the cause of a residential fire in Ukiah Wednesday morning, the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority reported. “It looks like it was started by a candle being knocked over in the garage,” said UVFA Battalion Chief Justin Buckingham, who said the accidental fire had spread to the attic by the time firefighters arrived at the home in the 400 block of Mendocino Drive after being dispatched shortly before 10 a.m. June 8.

