Janesville, WI

Georgina – WJVL’s Pet of the Week

 3 days ago

If her big beautiful green eyes don’t steal your heart, her sweet meow will!...

100fmrockford.com

‘A cheesecake lover’s dream come true’: Brothers bring their desserts to Machesney Park storefront

MACHESNEY PARK — After supplying other restaurants with desserts, two brothers are bringing their homemade cheesecakes to their first storefront. Chris and Farel McLester opened Mac Brothers Cheesecake at 7914 Scott Lane in a business center shared with A&M Essentially You Inc., Pit Stop Convenience and Gaming and other businesses. They had their first full day of operation on Saturday.
captimes.com

The 2022 winner of Madison Burger Week is …

Congratulations to Tipsy Cow for being voted the winner of the 2022 Madison Burger Week!. There were a total of 441 votes, and the results were close. The Tipsy Cow Burger earned 68 votes, followed by The Ready Set Burger from The Ready Set with 41 and The Farmhouse Burger from Oakstone Recreational with 37.
MADISON, WI
97ZOK

Southern Wisconsin Family Visited by a Bobcat in Backyard!

Imagine this, you gather around the dinner table with your family and you are discussing your day. As you are explaining how no one works anymore, and how gas at $5 a gallon really sucks...Your youngest is going: "Dad, Bobcat...Dad Bobcat...Dad BOBCAT!" WKOW. Brooklyn, Wisconsin is in Dance County. It...
BROOKLYN, WI
idesignarch.com

Whimsical Farmhouse Style Lakeside Summer Home

The central feature of this timeless shingle-style lake house in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is an elongated, open concept veranda. The porch wing with views has openings on all sides. Wade Weissmann Architecture created a whimsical, East Coast inspired summer retreat with farmhouse architecture that is characterized by its elegant simplicity...
LAKE GENEVA, WI
97ZOK

New Gelato Shop Officially Opens Inside Popular Rockford Restaurant

Summer is only here for a few months in the Midwest, so why not get outside and try new things... like gelato!. Let's give a warm welcome to the newest business that opened in Rockford! If you haven't had gelato, you're missing out. You don't have to miss out much longer because Gelato Joe's is waiting for you to come indulge in their delicious scoops of handmade frozen treats at the Rockford Lino's location!
ROCKFORD, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Black bear sighting reported in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC — A black bear came up on an Oconomowoc resident’s deck on Thursday night, according to Brad Koele, wildlife damage specialist with the Bureau of Wildlife Management, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The sighting was on the northwest side of Oconomowoc off of McMahon Road. The bear...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Brookfield business owner in need of kidney donations

BROOKFIELD — Two ways to describe Cindi Wentlandt, owner of Skin Deep Spa, are resilient and a good friend. She has supported herself for over 30 years through her business in Brookfield. Wentlandt lost both parents and is close with her cousins and a handful of friends. Now everyone’s good friend is in the fight of her life as she is in dire need of two kidneys.
BROOKFIELD, WI
97ZOK

Great News Beer Fans, Famous Wisconsin Brewery Brings Back Tours

Brewery Tours is finally returning to one of Wisconsin's most popular beer companies this summer. I had an interesting childhood, to say the least. My parents weren't afraid to bring me along when I was young including places you wouldn't usually see kids. My dad loved beer. If we were visiting somewhere that had a company that offered brewery tours we were definitely making a stop.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Over 35,000 pounds of food donated to Wisconsin foodbank by Jones Dairy Farm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This Wednesday, Jones Dairy Farm donated more than 35,000 pounds of food to a foodbank in Southern Wisconsin. The seventh generation, family-owned business located in Fort Atkinson sent a semi-trailer truck filled with 19 pallets of food to Second Harvest Foodbank. The donated items included brown rice, frozen carrots, garbanzo beans, quinoa, sunflower seeds, and black beans.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
97ZOK

Iconic Wisconsin Bar Sign Sold, Buyer Reveals Why They Bought It

88 Tavern in Beloit, Wisconsin, had been around for nearly three decades. The establishment has been known by a few different names, the aforementioned 88 Tavern, Kline's Club 88, and Kline's (Rooney's) 88 Pub Grub and Club. There are multiple accounts on Facebook for the 65 Portland Avenue location. The...
BELOIT, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Otters found, owls still missing after Baraboo zoo break-in

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Two of the animals that went missing from the Ochsner Park Zoo following an overnight break-in have been located and are back home again - but the Great Horned Owls that also disappeared have still not been found. The Baraboo Police Department reported in an update...
BARABOO, WI

