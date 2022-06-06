Georgina – WJVL’s Pet of the Week

Summer is only here for a few months in the Midwest, so why not get outside and try new things... like gelato!. Let's give a warm welcome to the newest business that opened in Rockford! If you haven't had gelato, you're missing out. You don't have to miss out much longer because Gelato Joe's is waiting for you to come indulge in their delicious scoops of handmade frozen treats at the Rockford Lino's location!

