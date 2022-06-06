Georgina – WJVL’s Pet of the Week

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha (HAWS) is temporarily reducing their adoption fee for all animals who have been at the shelter for more than 30 days. From Saturday, June 11 through June 30, the adoption fee for any dogs, cats and small...
I don’t think my wife Lindsey will be offended when I saw this but: I think I’m in love. Lord have mercy how, HOW, did she eat that whole thing in under 23 minutes? And how did her guy Randy do it in under 10 minutes?? Absurd. Now...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the world’s oldest bison was euthanized this week at the Henry Vilas Zoo after its health took a sharp turn for the worse, zoo officials announced on Wednesday. The decision to put the bison Beefcake down on Tuesday came after he had trouble...
MACHESNEY PARK — After supplying other restaurants with desserts, two brothers are bringing their homemade cheesecakes to their first storefront. Chris and Farel McLester opened Mac Brothers Cheesecake at 7914 Scott Lane in a business center shared with A&M Essentially You Inc., Pit Stop Convenience and Gaming and other businesses. They had their first full day of operation on Saturday.
Congratulations to Tipsy Cow for being voted the winner of the 2022 Madison Burger Week!. There were a total of 441 votes, and the results were close. The Tipsy Cow Burger earned 68 votes, followed by The Ready Set Burger from The Ready Set with 41 and The Farmhouse Burger from Oakstone Recreational with 37.
Imagine this, you gather around the dinner table with your family and you are discussing your day. As you are explaining how no one works anymore, and how gas at $5 a gallon really sucks...Your youngest is going: "Dad, Bobcat...Dad Bobcat...Dad BOBCAT!" WKOW. Brooklyn, Wisconsin is in Dance County. It...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Waukesha County wildlife center is calling on the community for assistance after it was forced to close its doors to new admissions due to what it calls an overwhelming influx of animals. The Wildlife In Need Center (WINC) is a 501(c)(3) licensed by...
The central feature of this timeless shingle-style lake house in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is an elongated, open concept veranda. The porch wing with views has openings on all sides. Wade Weissmann Architecture created a whimsical, East Coast inspired summer retreat with farmhouse architecture that is characterized by its elegant simplicity...
Summer is only here for a few months in the Midwest, so why not get outside and try new things... like gelato!. Let's give a warm welcome to the newest business that opened in Rockford! If you haven't had gelato, you're missing out. You don't have to miss out much longer because Gelato Joe's is waiting for you to come indulge in their delicious scoops of handmade frozen treats at the Rockford Lino's location!
There are only two things in this world that I want to be fresh and squeaky; a dog toy and my bag of Wisconsin farmer's market cheese curds. I don't care what your taste buds tell you if they aren't screaming "Wisconsin-made cheese is the best", I'm sorry to tell you that your tastebuds have gone bad and I have no idea where to get new ones.
OCONOMOWOC — A black bear came up on an Oconomowoc resident’s deck on Thursday night, according to Brad Koele, wildlife damage specialist with the Bureau of Wildlife Management, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The sighting was on the northwest side of Oconomowoc off of McMahon Road. The bear...
BROOKFIELD — Two ways to describe Cindi Wentlandt, owner of Skin Deep Spa, are resilient and a good friend. She has supported herself for over 30 years through her business in Brookfield. Wentlandt lost both parents and is close with her cousins and a handful of friends. Now everyone’s good friend is in the fight of her life as she is in dire need of two kidneys.
If you are looking for a unique beach experience that doesn't involve a plane ride or an absurd drive you will want to visit this tiki-themed beach resort I found by accident. Two summers ago a group of friends and I were headed to a waterpark we had heard about in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin.
Brewery Tours is finally returning to one of Wisconsin's most popular beer companies this summer. I had an interesting childhood, to say the least. My parents weren't afraid to bring me along when I was young including places you wouldn't usually see kids. My dad loved beer. If we were visiting somewhere that had a company that offered brewery tours we were definitely making a stop.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This Wednesday, Jones Dairy Farm donated more than 35,000 pounds of food to a foodbank in Southern Wisconsin. The seventh generation, family-owned business located in Fort Atkinson sent a semi-trailer truck filled with 19 pallets of food to Second Harvest Foodbank. The donated items included brown rice, frozen carrots, garbanzo beans, quinoa, sunflower seeds, and black beans.
88 Tavern in Beloit, Wisconsin, had been around for nearly three decades. The establishment has been known by a few different names, the aforementioned 88 Tavern, Kline's Club 88, and Kline's (Rooney's) 88 Pub Grub and Club. There are multiple accounts on Facebook for the 65 Portland Avenue location. The...
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Two of the animals that went missing from the Ochsner Park Zoo following an overnight break-in have been located and are back home again - but the Great Horned Owls that also disappeared have still not been found. The Baraboo Police Department reported in an update...
