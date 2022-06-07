ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, NM

Roswell, New Mexico S04E02 Fly

onenewspage.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoswell, New Mexico 4x02 "Fly" Season 4 Episode 2 Promo Trailer HD - HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT - A visitor connected to Liz's (Jeanine...

www.onenewspage.co.uk

tvseriesfinale.com

Roswell, New Mexico: Season Five? Has the CW Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Airing on The CW television network, the Roswell, New Mexico TV show stars Jeanine Mason, Nathan Dean, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino, and Amber Midthunder. Based on the Roswell High book series (which was also the basis for a 1999 TV series), this series centers on Liz Ortecho (Mason), who returns to town after a decade away. After reconnecting with her old crush, Roswell PD Officer Max Evans (Parsons), she learns that he, his sister Isobel (Cowles), and their friend Michael (Vlamis), are aliens. In season four, a new threat is emerging down in Careyes, Mexico when a naked alien is brought to an American scientist (Shiri Appleby) in a nearby cantina. As this mysterious new alien is set on a collision course with our heroes, they discover that Mr. Jones might be gone, but his vile plan for two worlds might just live on.
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Hobbs man arrested for allegedly breaking into restaurant

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Hobbs Police arrested Seth Alvarado after they say he broke into a restaurant. Officers were sent just after 2 a.m. on June 4 to Tia Juana’s Restaurant in reference to an alarm. They say they didn’t find anyone inside but after searching surveillance cameras, they saw Alvarado using a shovel to break […]
HOBBS, NM
NewsWest 9

CavernFest to be held on June 10-11

CARLSBAD, N.M. — CavernFest will be taking place in Carlsbad on June 10-11. It will be located in their downtown area. There will be live music, food, drinks and local vendors. The Guadalupe Nationals Park will be celebrating the "International Year of Caves" with the Carlsbad caverns and a...
CARLSBAD, NM
Entertainment
krwg.org

New Mexico Man Gets Two Life In Prison Terms for 2009 Murders

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man convicted in a 2009 double homicide case has been sentenced to two consecutive life prison terms. Prosecutors say 49-year-old Robert Chavez’s sentences will run consecutive with previous sentences, including a 26-year prison term for drug trafficking and life in prison plus 21 years for another murder.
ALAMOGORDO, NM
KTSM

New charge against man who dismembered, decapitated man

The Twelfth Judicial District Attorney, Scot D. Key, announced that the Otero County Grand Jury returned a True Bill on June 7, 2022, against Steven Gonzalez, age 30, of Alamogordo, New Mexico, for the murder and dismemberment of Eddie Artiaga Jr., of Alamogordo, New Mexico.
ALAMOGORDO, NM
rdrnews.com

Unopposed primary candidates to fill Chaves County offices

Several Chaves County and state legislative races representing the area were decided with seeming certainty Tuesday night because candidates faced no opposition from within their party and also have no challengers in the general election. By getting one or more votes in the primary election, those office seekers have secured...
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
rdrnews.com

Mason wins contested magistrate judge race

Longtime Sheriff's Office deputy and Republican James Mason has won his bid for the Division 2 Chaves County magistrate judge seat, according to unofficial primary election results Tuesday night. Mason and his Republican opponent, Nicole Rogers, a city of Roswell Animal Services supervisor and a former Chaves County Detention Center...
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
Hobbs News-Sun

Lovington man sentenced to 15 years for attempted murder, firearms violations

ALBUQUERQUE – Alexander M.M. Uballez, United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, announced that Jose Angel Baeza was sentenced on June 2 to 15 years in prison. Baeza, 39, of Lovington pleaded guilty on Sept. 17, 2021, to attempted murder of a federal officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and using a firearm during a crime of violence.
LOVINGTON, NM
kunm.org

Congressional District 2 chooses Democrat to take on Rep. Herrell

In today's primary elections, Democrats will choose their candidate for Congress to run against Rep. Yvette Herrell in the newly redrawn Congressional District 2 in the southwest of the state. Darshan Patel is a doctor who grew up in Albuquerque, and now practices in rural Lea County. He is a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 13:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-09 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Otero The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Otero County in south central New Mexico * Until 145 PM MDT. * At 102 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of Weed, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Otero County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OTERO COUNTY, NM

