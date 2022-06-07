Fentanyl traffickers from Clackamas County arrested for trafficking drugs in Central Oregon

Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team arrests Clackamas couple who are believed to supply the Central Oregon region with illegal drugs

Two Clackamas County residents who are believed to be trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon were arrested during a traffic stop in Redmond Wednesday.

According to a police report, on June 1, at approximately 10:35 p.m., the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team (CODE) concluded a short-term investigation with the arrest of Johnny Stavrakis, age 39, and his wife, Martha Stavrakis, age 42, both of Gladstone.

During a concurrent investigation, drug agents identified the husband and wife as fentanyl traffickers in the Central Oregon area. The initial investigation alleges the Stavrakis couple imported fentanyl pills from the Clackamas County area into Central Oregon where they distribute it.

During a surveillance operation in the Redmond area, CODE detectives observed criminal behavior consistent with drug distribution. At approximately 10:35 p.m., the Stavrokis couple were contacted during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 97 at milepost 124. An Oregon State Police drug detection K9 alerted to the presence of a controlled substance inside their 2022 Honda Civic. During the traffic stop, they provided fictitious names and became uncooperative to prevent detectives from discovering two outstanding arrest warrants for Johnny Stavrokis.

During a subsequent search, CODE detectives located and seized a commercial quantity of fake pharmaceutical tablets made of fentanyl and other evidence of commercial drug sales.

Fentanyl is a very strong synthetic opioid. Although fentanyl is made and used pharmaceutically, it is also produced illegally in Mexico and trafficked into the United States, usually as powder or fake prescription pills. A very small amount of fentanyl can cause someone to overdose and die.

Johnny Stavrokis was lodged in the Deschutes County Sheriff's Jail and charged with unlawful possession, manufacture and attempted distribution of a schedule II controlled substance (fentanyl), giving false information to a peace officer and a parole violation arrest warrant and Clackamas County arrest warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Martha. Stavrokis was cited, in lieu of lodging, and charged with unlawful possession, manufacture and attempted distribution of a schedule II controlled substance (fentanyl) and hindering prosecution.