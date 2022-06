CANTON – Six years ago a young 38 year old Eric Briggs accepted the superintendent position here at Canton Area School District. On June 27th, Dr. Briggs transitioned to be the superintendent at South Williamsport School District. Starting his career out of college, Dr. Briggs had a dual degree in elementary education and special education. Briggs landed his first job in Maryland in Special Education and had a 10 year plan to be out of the classroom and into a leadership role. Briggs earned his Special Education Supervisor degree then this principal certification before finishing up with his superintendent certification. Canton has been his first role as superintendent.

CANTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO