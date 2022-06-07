ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham's Wednesday Music in the Parks brings sounds to nature

By Christopher Keizur
Gresham Outlook
Gresham Outlook
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QgQdy_0g2lqfiY00 New, free concert series has unique performances from Hogan Butte to Nadaka Nature Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jAbhG_0g2lqfiY00 A new concert series in Gresham is bringing music into parks across the community.

The Center for the Arts Foundation is launching Wednesday Music in the Parks, a concert series that will run from 6:30-8 p.m. every other Wednesday in July and August. The first family-friendly performance will be on July 13 as Loveness Wesa takes the stage at Butler Creek Park in northwest Gresham.

Wesa is one of the most prominent African female artists on the world stage. She is a musician, dancer and choreographer. She was the first woman artist in her native country of Zimbabwe to write, choreograph and produce dance theater shows performed predominately by women. She focuses not only on traditional African dancing and singing, but also drumming — formerly a taboo for women in her culture.

The next concert will be on July 27 at Vance Park in the Rockwood neighborhood. A Cara o Cruz, a cumbia/rock/blues/Latin band, will perform covers in English and Spanish. The group is high-energy with songs that lead to plenty of dancing.

On Aug. 10 Kenney Polson, a smooth-jazz sax player, will perform at Hogan Butte Nature Park. Based in the Pacific Northwest, Polson has performed in more than 50 countries. He is known for his seasoned musical style that incorporates Latin, classical, new age, rhythm and blues, funk and gospel influences — all building on that firm, straight-ahead jazz foundation. Because there is no on-site parking at Hogan Butte, there will be a park and ride shuttle for his performance.

The final show will be on Aug. 24, with Spirit Heart playing at Nadaka Nature Park. The musical duo of Sherrie Davis, an Indigenous flute player, and Wendy Young, guitarist, will create a meditative experience with soothing, healing, relaxing and uplifting sounds. The music and rhythms will fit perfectly at the park dedicated to communing with nature.

The Wednesday Music in the Parks concert series is supported by Gresham Ford, Ziply Fiber, City of Gresham, RACC and other community businesses. If you are interesting in sponsoring the concert series, contact centerartsfoundation@gmail.com or visit GreshamCenterForTheArts.org

Gresham, OR
The Gresham Outlook is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Tuesdays and Fridays.

