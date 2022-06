After a solid 2-1 day yesterday, I'm gunning for a sweep of No Run First Inning (NRFI) and Yes Run First Inning (YRFI) bets on today's tantalizing 15-game MLB slate. There's some quality pitching matchups to target and some not-so-quality ones as well. With potential poor weather in a few places, we've got quite a few games with value.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO