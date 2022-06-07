ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Rafael, CA

Update: Fire Burned 2 Acres On A Steep Hillside, No Structures Damaged

 2 days ago

SAN RAFAEL (BCN) Authorities in San Rafael have released more details about a vegetation fire that broke out on Monday evening near Dominican University. According to the San Rafael Fire Department, the blaze was first reported at 9:50 p.m....

KRON4 News

Firefighters respond to 200-acre fire near Brentwood

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters are responding to a brush fire Thursday afternoon near Brentwood, Cal Fire announced on Twitter. Fire officials told KRON4 the fire is in the area of Marsh Creek Road and Walnut Boulevard has grown to 200 acres. Road Closures Officials say road closures are in effect until 10 […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Car plows into Martinez home, causing gas leak closing streets in area

MARTINEZ -- A car that crashed into a residence on Alhambra Avenue in Martinez Wednesday morning has caused a gas leak, forcing authorities to close several nearby intersections.Martinez police tweeted a photo and information about the crash on the 2000 block of Alhambra Avenue shortly before 11 a.m.Police said that the collision caused a gas leak. Authorities have closed streets in a one-block radius around the incident, shutting down Alhambra between Bertola and Castro and Soto between Castro and Berrellesa.At around 11:42 a.m., police said the driver of the vehicle fled on foot. Officers are searching the area for the driver and the investigation is ongoing. While the gas line has been shut off, crews are continuing working on them. Soto Stret between Castro and Alhambra remains closed, but the rest of Alhambra has reopened.. So far there are no reports of injuries related to the crash. No evacuation or shelter-in-place has been ordered.
MARTINEZ, CA
NBC Bay Area

Brush Fire Burns 200 Acres in Eastern Contra Costa County

Firefighters on Thursday battled a brush fire in eastern Contra Costa County. The blaze, which broke out in the area of Vasco Road and Walnut Boulevard, has scorched about 200 acres, firefighters said. As of 5:15 p.m., the fire was 75% contained. Further information wasn't immediately available.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Firefighters Contain Brush Fires Threatening Homes in the East Bay

Firefighters battled two brush fires that threatened homes in the East Bay Wednesday afternoon. A fire near San Elijo Court in Antioch was threatening homes along Palomar Court around 2 p.m. Firefighters got the upper hand on the flames around 2:20 p.m. but remained on the scene to protect the homes in the area, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.
ANTIOCH, CA
Deer Park Road Fire Summary

Around 9:50pm on Monday evening reports for a brush fire behind Dominican University, off Deer Park road were reported. Fire and Law Enforcement immediately responded to the scene and requested additional support. In total, 19 engines from multiple Marin Fire agencies responded, while other units mobilized to assure routine emergency coverage remained across the County. Law Enforcement conducted door to door evacuations for about 5 homes, while others in the immediate area were put under an evacuation warning.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

'Wildland fire' burns San Francisco hillside

A fire burning Wednesday in San Francisco led authorities to briefly close a freeway off-ramp in the Bernal Heights neighborhood. Firefighters brought the "wildland fire" on a hillside under control around 11:15 a.m. That was about 45 minutes after it led to the closure of the southbound 101 exit at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 101 [San Francisco, CA]

Traffic Accident on Interstate 80 Kills One, Two Arrested. According to the authorities, officers responded to the incident at US-101 southbound to Interstate 80 eastbound elevated connector ramp involving a Nissan sedan. Upon arrival, they discovered the sedan blocking one of the two traffic lanes on the ramp. In addition,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Injured in Multi-Vehicle Collision on Highway 12 [Santa Rosa, CA]

SANTA ROSA, CA (June 7, 2022) – Thursday evening, one individual suffered minor injuries in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 12. On June 2nd, police responded to a report of a multi-vehicle collision along Highway 12 around 11:00 p.m. Furthermore, police said the crash happened when a reckless Nissan...
SANTA ROSA, CA
climaterwc.com

Redwood City addresses downtown incidents involving young bicyclists

Redwood City officials said Wednesday they’re actively addressing traffic violations, property damage and the use of illegal fireworks related to large crowds of youth bicyclists who visit downtown, primarily near Courthouse Square. While many of the bicyclists are obeying the law, the city says it is enforcing laws in...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Robbers invade two San Jose homes in one day; homeowner discovers group in house

SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – Robbers broke into two homes in one day last week in San Jose, and a homeowner's dash camera captured one of the incidents when she pulled into her driveway, according to San Jose Police.Police responded to reports of two home invasion robberies on Monday, May 31.The first was reported about 2 p.m. in the 600 block of North Capitol Avenue near Baton Rouge Drive on the city's east side, where five to six suspects entered a home and stole a vehicle from the garage.Two hours later, another home invasion robbery was reported about 1.3 miles...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Engram Barely Above 50 Percent Mark To Avoid Runoff In Sheriff's Race

Sonoma County Assistant Sheriff Eddie Engram appears to be right at about 50 percent approval to take the top job in the Sheriff's Office, finishing ahead of his opponents Carl Tennenbaum and Dave Edmonds in Tuesday's election, but Engram and Tennenbaum could head to a November runoff if Engram falls below the 50 percent mark.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Heat alert for Friday in Sonoma County

The County of Sonoma Department of Health Services has issued a heat alert in response to the National Weather Service’s heat advisory for parts of the county from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, June 10. The heat alert applies to inland areas of Sonoma County, where high temperatures...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Controversial sheriff likely to stay on

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) – Contra Costa County Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston is prevailing over challenger Benjamin Therriault, according to preliminary election returns. 60.9% of voters in the East Bay county chose Livingston over 39.0% who chose Therriault. The race marks the first time Livingston has been opposed running for the position since 2011, amid concerns […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Interstate 280 [Hillsborough, CA]

Pedestrian Fatally Struck near Black Mountain Road. According to the report, the fatal collision happened around 4:23 p.m. near the Black Mountain Road off-ramp. Initially, a solo-vehicle crash caused the man to be stuck in the center divider, CHP Officer Art Montiel said. Afterward, a vehicle struck and killed the...
HILLSBOROUGH, CA
crimevoice.com

Woman arrested and charged with murder, robbery

Originally published as a Union City Police Department Nixle post:. “On Saturday, April 9th, 2022, at approximately 2:10 AM, Union City Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of Eric Ct and Kenita Way for a report of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located a single victim with multiple gunshot wounds and attempted life saving measures. Alameda County Fire/Paramedics arrived shortly after and pronounced the victim deceased. The victim was identified as a 43-year-old Union City resident Karim Zepeda Martinez.
UNION CITY, CA
SFGate

Police Investigate 2 Shooting Deaths In East Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) Police on Tuesday are investigating two separate homicides that occurred overnight in East Oakland, about an hour apart. Officers responded to the first death just after 11 p.m. in the 10000 block of MacArthur Boulevard following a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alert. A man with a gunshot wound...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teens arrested in wave of violent San Francisco smash-and-grab robberies

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) -- San Francisco police have arrested several teenage boys believed to have been involved in a series of smash-and-grab robberies at retail shops across the city this spring.In a news release Tuesday, police said the suspects -- ages 14, 15 and 16 -- were arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, including burglary, grand theft and organized retail theft.Between March 18 and April 10, ten different smash and grab retail thefts occurred at locations that span six different police districts in San Francisco.Investigators said multiple locations were targeted more than once and the three were believed to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

