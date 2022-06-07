Update: Fire Burned 2 Acres On A Steep Hillside, No Structures Damaged

MARTINEZ -- A car that crashed into a residence on Alhambra Avenue in Martinez Wednesday morning has caused a gas leak, forcing authorities to close several nearby intersections.Martinez police tweeted a photo and information about the crash on the 2000 block of Alhambra Avenue shortly before 11 a.m.Police said that the collision caused a gas leak. Authorities have closed streets in a one-block radius around the incident, shutting down Alhambra between Bertola and Castro and Soto between Castro and Berrellesa.At around 11:42 a.m., police said the driver of the vehicle fled on foot. Officers are searching the area for the driver and the investigation is ongoing. While the gas line has been shut off, crews are continuing working on them. Soto Stret between Castro and Alhambra remains closed, but the rest of Alhambra has reopened.. So far there are no reports of injuries related to the crash. No evacuation or shelter-in-place has been ordered.

MARTINEZ, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO