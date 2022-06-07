ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Rafael, CA

Brush fire burning in San Rafael triggers evacuation order

By admin
olive92.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN RAFAEL — Police in San Rafael said a brush fire in the area of Deer Park Avenue below Highland Avenue triggered some evacuation orders Monday night. The San Rafael Police Department Twitter account initially posted about the...

olive92.com

eastcountytoday.net

Firefighters Battle 5 Acre Vegetation Fire Along Highway 4 in Antioch

On Thursday, Contra Costa County Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a column of smoke along Highway 4 on the City of Antioch and City of Oakley border. The call came in at 11:11 am which at that point the fire was just 1/2 acre and sending a large column of smoke into the air. The fire was located along Highway 4 near the Laurel exit and in vegetation near where the new roads being built.
ANTIOCH, CA
ksro.com

Crews Working to Clear Homeless Camp in Southwest Santa Rosa

An effort to clear out the site of the former largest homeless encampment in Santa Rosa is underway. Crews arrived at the pair of privately owned lots in southwest Santa Rosa on Wednesday. About one-hundred people lived there, but most are now gone after receiving citations for trespassing on private property last week. The city’s homeless outreach team is offering some of the camp’s former residents shelter and services.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Crews respond to brush fire along Highway 101

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)– Firefighters are at the scene of a brush fire burning a hillside near U.S. Highway 101 on Wednesday morning in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood. In a Twitter post about 10:30 a.m., the San Francisco Fire Department said the blaze was along southbound Highway 101near the Cesar Chavez off-ramp and that no […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Firefighters stop spread of Antioch brush fire that threatened homes

ANTIOCH -- Contra Costa County firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a brush fire that threatened homes in Antioch, officials said Wednesday afternoon. The fire broke out shortly before 2 p.m., according to a PulsePoint alert that was issued. A second alarm was called in response to the blaze, which burned in the area near San Elijo Court. Firefighters said homes were threatened on Palomar Court. Contra Costa Fire posted on social media that the forward spread of the fire was stopped at around 2:22 p.m. Confire also said a second fire is burning in East County, near Mallard Slough Road in Bay Point, and noted that "conditions (are) very dangerous."
ANTIOCH, CA
NBC Bay Area

Firefighters Contain Brush Fires Threatening Homes in the East Bay

Firefighters battled two brush fires that threatened homes in the East Bay Wednesday afternoon. A fire near San Elijo Court in Antioch was threatening homes along Palomar Court around 2 p.m. Firefighters got the upper hand on the flames around 2:20 p.m. but remained on the scene to protect the homes in the area, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.
ANTIOCH, CA
NBC Bay Area

Brush Fire Burns 200 Acres in Eastern Contra Costa County

Firefighters on Thursday battled a brush fire in eastern Contra Costa County. The blaze, which broke out in the area of Vasco Road and Walnut Boulevard, has scorched about 200 acres, firefighters said. As of 5:15 p.m., the fire was 75% contained. Further information wasn't immediately available.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Marin County gun buyback yields more than 500 weapons

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - A gun buyback in Marin County over the weekend yielded slightly more than 550 weapons, police said Thursday, and those who turned them in received a total of about $50,000. San Rafael Police Lt. Dan Fink said 193 handguns, 201 rifles and 149 shotguns were turned...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 101 [San Francisco, CA]

Traffic Accident on Interstate 80 Kills One, Two Arrested. According to the authorities, officers responded to the incident at US-101 southbound to Interstate 80 eastbound elevated connector ramp involving a Nissan sedan. Upon arrival, they discovered the sedan blocking one of the two traffic lanes on the ramp. In addition,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teens arrested in wave of violent San Francisco smash-and-grab robberies

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) -- San Francisco police have arrested several teenage boys believed to have been involved in a series of smash-and-grab robberies at retail shops across the city this spring.In a news release Tuesday, police said the suspects -- ages 14, 15 and 16 -- were arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, including burglary, grand theft and organized retail theft.Between March 18 and April 10, ten different smash and grab retail thefts occurred at locations that span six different police districts in San Francisco.Investigators said multiple locations were targeted more than once and the three were believed to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Alameda County Crews Contain Altamont Brush Fire in Livermore

A brush fire burned at least 8 acres Wednesday afternoon at the Altamont in Livermore. Motorists traveling in the area were told to expect delays on westbound Interstate 580 between North Flynn and Greenville roads while firefighters battled the blaze. The vegetation fire was contained at around 3 p.m.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Interstate 280 [Hillsborough, CA]

Pedestrian Fatally Struck near Black Mountain Road. According to the report, the fatal collision happened around 4:23 p.m. near the Black Mountain Road off-ramp. Initially, a solo-vehicle crash caused the man to be stuck in the center divider, CHP Officer Art Montiel said. Afterward, a vehicle struck and killed the...
HILLSBOROUGH, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Injured in Multi-Vehicle Collision on Highway 12 [Santa Rosa, CA]

SANTA ROSA, CA (June 7, 2022) – Thursday evening, one individual suffered minor injuries in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 12. On June 2nd, police responded to a report of a multi-vehicle collision along Highway 12 around 11:00 p.m. Furthermore, police said the crash happened when a reckless Nissan...
SANTA ROSA, CA
The Bold Italic

Y’all Keep Hearing These Bangs Going Off in San Francisco, too?

On Saturday night, May 28th, at about 11 p.m., three consecutive explosions rocked much of central San Francisco. The first one jolted this reporter out of bed, midway through a good book which landed on the floor. It was followed, within moments, by a second and then third very loud boom, the last accompanied by a flare that briefly lit up the night sky.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
cityofmillvalley.org

Incident Report: Structure Fire, Mill Valley – June 1, 2022

A Structure Fire was reported at 10 George Ln, Mill Valley, June 1, 2022 at 7:08 pm. The Southern Marin Fire and Mill Valley Fire responded to reports of a single-family residential structure fire at the address noted above. Initially believed to be a vegetation fire, then later confirmed to be a structure fire with a large amount of smoke and flames visible. The first on-scene engine arrived within 9 minutes of receiving the call and reported a fully involved structure with limited spread to the vegetation.
ksro.com

Man Arrested in Petaluma for Outstanding Warrants

A man with six warrants out for his arrest, including one felony warrant, has been detained in Petaluma. On Tuesday night around midnight, a resident of Mountain View Avenue and Glendon Way called to report a suspicious vehicle and occupant going back and forth to the vehicle on a bicycle. Police arrived to find damage to the ignition and steering column, consistent with a stolen vehicle. Additionally, officers located a gas can and hose next to the vehicle and determined that 30-year-old Tyler Suit was in possession of it who was wanted for the outstanding warrants. Suit was riding back towards the vehicle again and then fled on the bicycle when officers attempted to detain him. After a short foot pursuit, Suit surrendered without incident. He was arrested for the warrants but not for stealing a vehicle as it was later determined that it was not stolen.
PETALUMA, CA

