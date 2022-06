The Texas A&M baseball team is trying to power its way to the College World Series. Typically, that’s not the ideal way to reach Omaha, but the Aggies are among the trendsetters in what’s become the year of offense in college baseball. Having starting pitchers work deep into games is a lost art. Coaches don’t have the luxury of having overmatched pitchers facing hitters for a second or third time. Games are won or lost by bullpens, which certainly was the case in regionals last weekend.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO