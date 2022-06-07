Vegetation fire in San Rafael spurs evacuations

SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — More than a dozen apartments were evacuated after a fire at a complex in Suisun City early Thursday morning. Scene of the fire. On June 8, around 1 a.m., firefighters reported a fire at an apartment complex on Sunset Avenue and Pintail Drive. Multiple apartments were threatened. Firefighters went on an aggressive attack and knocked the flames down. Crews from Fairfield, Vallejo, Dixon, Vacaville, Travis Air Force Base, Rio Vista and Cornelia Fire Protection District responded to help. No injuries were reported. Suisun City Fire officials are unsure of exactly how many people have been displaced, but about 14-16 apartments had to be evacuated in the incident. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. TONIGHT ON CBS13 NEWS AT 5: Calfire says there’s been an uptick in arson arrests in recent years. We’re getting answers about what’s making these criminal acts more dangerous than ever.

SUISUN CITY, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO