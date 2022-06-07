ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vegetation fire in San Rafael spurs evacuations

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN RAFAEL – A vegetation fire in San Rafael triggered evacuations late Monday. The San Rafael Police Department issued an advisory just after 10 p.m. that a fire...

Around 9:50pm on Monday evening reports for a brush fire behind Dominican University, off Deer Park road were reported. Fire and Law Enforcement immediately responded to the scene and requested additional support. In total, 19 engines from multiple Marin Fire agencies responded, while other units mobilized to assure routine emergency coverage remained across the County. Law Enforcement conducted door to door evacuations for about 5 homes, while others in the immediate area were put under an evacuation warning.
