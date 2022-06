Verlyn Westrum, 88, of Webster City, formerly of Stratford, died Monday, June 6, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Stratford Lutheran Church in Stratford. Burial will be in the South Marion Cemetery, south of Stratford. Visitation will be Friday, June 10, 2022, from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at the church. Foster Funeral & Cremation Center of Webster City has been entrusted with caring for Verlyn and his family.

2 DAYS AGO