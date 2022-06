The Tampa Bay Rays optioned struggling starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday and plan to replace him with Shane Baz in their rotation. "Extremely tough decision," Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters Tuesday, according to the Tampa Bay Times. "We've kind of wrapped our heads around this for a little while. I know 'Yarbs,' what he's contributed to our club, has been incredibly impactful. Just felt like at this given time, we're better positioned with the five starters that we have."

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO