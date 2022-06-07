ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

By Calla Wahlquist
The Guardian
 2 days ago
A wildlife carer found 105 dead long-billed corellas at Barmah on the Victorian banks of the Murray River last week.

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River.

The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.

The initial report, Ramadan said in a post on the Bohollow Wildlife Shelter Facebook page, also said there were five dead birds nearby, one of which had been seen to fall dead out of a tree.

She found 10 birds on the grounds of the centre.

“I quickly realised that the number of birds involved was huge as I began to see dead birds scattered everywhere around the surrounding streets and bushland,” she said.

We are investigating the deaths of more than 100 little corellas at Barmah last Wednesday.

We are working to determine if the deaths were caused by a disease or as a result of human actions.

Some birds were found alive but died within hours. Ramadan took some birds to Echuca veterinary clinic, where an autopsy revealed severe haemorrhaging of the intestine and gizzard.

Ramadan said she suspects the birds had eaten poison, but it is not clear whether they were the intended targets.

“These birds are dropping dead out of trees, in mid air and falling into the Murray River and puddles due to excessive thirst which is again, a symptom of poisoning,” she said.

“There are many more birds out there dead which I have not been able to retrieve yet and also ones suffering. If you see any birds in the area, this includes Barmah, Nathalia or Numurkah, please contact us. Any dead birds you find on mass, five birds or more, please take photos and send them through to us.”

The Victorian Conservation Regulator said it was investigating the deaths and “working to determine if the deaths were caused by a disease or as a result of human actions”.

Under the Victorian Wildlife Act 1975, deliberately poisoning wildlife carries penalties of up to $18,174 or six months in prison.

Birds can also be attracted to poisoned grain laid to kill rodents.

There are three species of corella in Australia, the most widespread is the little corella. Long-billed corellas are only found in southeast Australia.

In 2019, sixty corellas fells from the sky in Adelaide after a suspected poisoning event.

Little corellas are also culled by some local governments in Western Australia, where they are considered a pest. The City of Rockingham, on Perth’s southern fringe, has rolled out specially designed wheelie bin traps which it says have aided in the capture and euthanasia of more than 1,000 of the birds.

The Victorian regulator asked anyone with information about the dead parrots along the Murray River to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Gina Shepard
2d ago

Leave it to us humans, totally destroying anything natural and beautiful on this planet, habitats animals, wetlands, each other. Intentional or non intentional it's very very sad.

TipCanoe
2d ago

I wonder if there’s a grain mill or silo in the area. Years ago in the vicinity of one of these industries, poison grain was set out to kill the birds who gathered. Heinous practice.

sapphirevirgo
2d ago

Your right, I’ve got a 3rd floor balcony, some days, I could hardly breath out there, (keeping us sick for days )we even have to keep windows shut . poisoning the air should be a crime

