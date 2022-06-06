VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Humboldt’s Auditor-Controller & Grand Jury Foreperson discuss grand jury report on county’s ‘fiscal chaos’

ARCATA, Calif. (KIEM)- The city of Arcata and the Mad River Transit system will be offering free bus rides for the month of June. City officials want more members of the community to use the public transit system more frequently. They would like to promote the bus system to be a safe, affordable, and as […] The post Free Bus Rides in Arcata for the month of June appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.

ARCATA, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO