VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Humboldt’s Auditor-Controller & Grand Jury Foreperson discuss grand jury report on county’s ‘fiscal chaos’

AUDITOR CONTROLLER RESPONDS TO GRAND JURY REPORT
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- Humboldt County’s embattled Auditor Controller is speaking out, just days before voters are set to decide her fate at the ballot box. It comes after a newly released Grand Jury report levels new accusations against her. That Grand Jury report released late yesterday largely blames auditor controller Karen Paz Dominguez for […] The post AUDITOR CONTROLLER RESPONDS TO GRAND JURY REPORT appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Bomb threat leads to evacuations at Loleta Elementary School
Below are the details provided by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office…. #update HCSO EOD Team is investigating a bomb threat. All students and staff have been safely evacuated from the school out of an abundance of caution. Access to Loleta Drive is restricted while deputies complete their investigation. — HumCoSO (@HumCoSO) June 9, 2022 Here’s […] The post Bomb threat leads to evacuations at Loleta Elementary School appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
State’s 1st Renewable Micro-Grid
MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. (KIEM) The state’s first 100-percent renewable solar micro-grid is now up and running in McKinleyville and serving multiple customers. The solar micro-grid is located at the Redwood Coast Airport. It also includes a battery storage system. Research and development of the multi-million dollar grid was funded by the Redwood Coast Energy Authority along […] The post State’s 1st Renewable Micro-Grid appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Hit and Run
MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. (KIEM) CHP is looking for a hit and run driver who sent a McKinleyville cyclist to the hospital. The CHP says it happened on the afternoon of June 6, 2022, on McKinleyville avenue near hiller road. The bicycle rider was struck by a silver box van with dark-tinted windows that fled the scene. The driver is […] The post Hit and Run appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
TRAILER, VEHICLES,AND SHED BURN IN FIRE
ARCATA, Calif. (KIEM)- A mobile home trailer went up in flames northwest of Arcata this afternoon with the fire quickly spreading to other vehicles and a shed. It happened during the noon hour in the 4-thousand block of seidel road. Arcata firefighters responded to a call of a vehicle fire. But when crews arrived on […] The post TRAILER, VEHICLES,AND SHED BURN IN FIRE appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Humboldt County Superior Court in desperate need of more people to serve on Civil Grand Jury
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- Humboldt County Superior Court tonight says it’s in desperate need of more people to serve on the Civil Grand Gury. The court telling us it’s short 25 people to serve on the Grand Jury for the next term that begins on July first. Officials are seeking applicants to fill those vacancies […] The post Humboldt County Superior Court in desperate need of more people to serve on Civil Grand Jury appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Free Bus Rides in Arcata for the month of June
ARCATA, Calif. (KIEM)- The city of Arcata and the Mad River Transit system will be offering free bus rides for the month of June. City officials want more members of the community to use the public transit system more frequently. They would like to promote the bus system to be a safe, affordable, and as […] The post Free Bus Rides in Arcata for the month of June appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
1 DEAD, 1 RESCUED IN HAZARDOUS SURF
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- One hiker is dead another is rescued and lucky to be alive. It comes after hazardous surf swept the pair from Black Sands Beach near Shelter Cove. The Shelter Cove Fire Department’s Ocean Rescue team springing into action on Sunday afternoon. They found the victims trapped in 15 to 25 foot […] The post 1 DEAD, 1 RESCUED IN HAZARDOUS SURF appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Statement Issued by County Superintendent to Educators
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- Officials around the nation are responding to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas it’s the deadliest incident to take place in the U.S. in nearly a decade. “You know, there are almost 6 million students that attend schools in California each day. I dropped my son off this morning, and I […] The post Statement Issued by County Superintendent to Educators appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Eureka City Schools can be facing legal action
EUREKA, Calif.(KIEM)- Eureka City Schools are now facing likely legal action from real estate developers over the district’s decision to implement new building permit fees. Eureka’s school Superintendent defends the decision to charge these developer fees saying the district needs the matching revenue in order to obtain millions of dollars in state grants. The money […] The post Eureka City Schools can be facing legal action appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Man Holds Woman Hostage at Gunpoint
EUREKA, Calif. (KIEM) On Sunday, May 29, 2022, on the 1200 block of Cousins Street. Officers responded to a report of a man with a firearm, preventing a woman from leaving the residence. Officers heard a gunshot upon their arrival. A swat team surrounded the house as police negotiators convinced the man to surrender. He […] The post Man Holds Woman Hostage at Gunpoint appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office offering free Active Shooter training
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM)- After a violent weekend across the country with two mass shooting attacks — one in New York and the other here in California the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is preparing its staff in the event of an active shooter situation locally. The department wants all civilian staff to be always prepared […] The post Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office offering free Active Shooter training appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Road Construction work on W. Washington Street, between and Koster and Summer Streets
EUREKA, Calif.(KIEM)- A major sewer repair project getting underway today in Eureka could cause some traffic issues along a portion of Broadway for the next two weeks. West Washington street is closed at Broadway for that sewer maintenance work. The construction work — which the city says is vital to maintaining the sewer system — […] The post Road Construction work on W. Washington Street, between and Koster and Summer Streets appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Murder suspect to stand trial
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM) A judge ruled that there’s sufficient evidence for this Alderpoint murder suspect to stand trial. Among the evidence against 29-year-old Jake Henry Combs was an investigator’s testimony that he admitted to the deadly January shooting. Combs told the police officers that he shot another man in the head to save his puppy, […] The post Murder suspect to stand trial appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
City of Arcata taking new applicants for Rental Assistance program
ARCATA, Calif. (KIEM)- The city of Arcata is taking applications again for its rental assistance program as affordability concerns rise. The city is also looking to step up rental inspections because of complaints about substandard housing conditions. To qualify for rental assistance, applicants must earn less than 60 percent of the Humboldt County median income, […] The post City of Arcata taking new applicants for Rental Assistance program appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Fortuna Bank Robber Sought By Police
The following is a news release from Fortuna Police Department…. On Wednesday, May 18th 2022, at about 1:20 PM, Fortuna Police received a report of a bank robbery that had just occurred at Coast Central Credit Union, located in the 1800 block of Main Street, in Fortuna California. Officers and Detectives responded. As a result of […] The post Fortuna Bank Robber Sought By Police appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Record high gas prices
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM) Drivers here in the North Coast and across much of California are already paying over six dollars for a gallon of gas. Analysts predict more states could see the same price at their pumps before the end of the summer. The average price for unleaded in California hit six dollars and […] The post Record high gas prices appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Old rail line decision
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KIEM) A federal decision is complicating efforts to turn miles of old rail line through Humboldt County into the Great Redwood Trail. Some lawmakers fear this week’s decision by federal regulators *not* to prioritize trail use could open the door for the defunct rail system to transport coal. North coast state senator […] The post Old rail line decision appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
WATSON DENIES HARASSING STAFFER
ARCATA, Calif. (KIEM) Arcata City Council member Brett Watson spoke out yesterday evening, May 17, 2022, at a special council meeting to discuss sexual harassment allegations against him. In a statement, Councilor Watson vehemently denies the charges, saying he never sexually propositioned a female city staffer and is maintaining that the relationship was consensual. But […] The post WATSON DENIES HARASSING STAFFER appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
Eureka Natural Foods donating $10,000 to Ukrainian People
EUREKA, Calif.(KIEM)- The next time you go grocery shopping at Eureka Natural Foods you’ll have the opportunity to contribute to Ukrainian relief efforts. Eureka Natural Foods will be donating 10-thousand dollars and has partnered up with Lost Coast Rotary Club to raise additional funds through its change to change program. While checking out at Eureka […] The post Eureka Natural Foods donating $10,000 to Ukrainian People appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
