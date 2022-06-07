ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Biden moves to shore up U.S. solar projects, boost domestic production

By Peter Weber
The Week
The Week
 2 days ago

President Biden on Monday issued a series of executive orders to ensure that large-scale solar energy projects have enough foreign-made panels and cells to continue while simultaneously boosting domestic production so Asian imports are less necessary. Biden's actions come as a Commerce Department investigation on possible Chinese solar panel dumping and other trade violations threw the U.S. solar energy into turmoil, putting projects on hold amid fears of retroactive tariffs.

Biden's most significant executive action on Monday was declaring a two-year tariff exemption on solar panels from Southeast Asia. The White House said the tariff holiday would not interfere with the Commerce Department's investigation into whether China was evading export limits by moving heavily subsidized solar panels and cells through factories in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia, a charge China denies. A small number of those companies could still face retroactive tariffs of up to 240 percent when the investigation concludes.

Biden also invoked the Defense Production Act to help jump-start the U.S. solar manufacturing industry and boost production of building installation materials, energy-efficient heat pumps, and components used to create clean-energy generated fuels and build out the power grid. Solar panel companies cheered the moves, but domestic solar panel producers called Biden's executive support insufficient and his tariff suspension potentially beyond his authority.

The White House described the orders as a bridge from current demand to a future supply from a robust solar industry. "We need to boost short-term solar panel supply to support construction projects in the United States right now," the White House said in a statement. "Grid operators around the country are relying on planned solar projects to come online to ensure there is sufficient power to meet demand."

At the same time, The Associated Press notes , "the use of executive action comes as the Biden administration's clean energy tax cuts, and other major proposals meant to encourage domestic green energy production, have stalled in Congress."

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

EPA raises amount of ethanol that must be blended with gas

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Biden administration on Friday set new requirements that increase the amount of ethanol that must be blended into the nation's gasoline supply but reduce previous ethanol-blending requirements due to a plunge in fuel demand during the coronavirus pandemic. The Environmental Protection Agency said it would...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Projects#Solar Energy#Energy Production#Solar Panel#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Asian#Commerce Department#Chinese#The White House#The Commerce Department
Benzinga

This Company Reports It Could Be Ready To Help Biden Upgrade And Build New Transmission Lines To Deliver Affordable Clean Energy To Americans

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Financial tools designed to upgrade and build transmission lines to deliver clean, affordable energy may be triggering excitement in the energy industry. President Joe Biden’s new infrastructure law is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketRealist

What Will Gas Prices Be in 2030? Long-Term Forecast

Rising gas prices have worried policymakers across the globe. Countries are adopting various methods to provide respite to consumers. While the U.K. has imposed a windfall tax on oil producers to raise funds to support households, some U.S. states have also suspended gas tax. India has significantly scaled up its purchase of Russian oil, which is being offered at a steep discount, to lower the energy prices for its citizens.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Thailand
Country
China
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Country
Vietnam
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Fox News

It's time to unleash oil and natural gas drilling in the US

Every day, energy prices in America hit new record highs, leaving American families wondering when relief will come. During a press conference last week, President Biden said that high gas prices were part of an "incredible transition" to become "less reliant on fossil fuels." This "incredible transition" that the president...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Natural gas falls prey to Biden's war on the energy grid

Improvements in the nation’s natural gas infrastructure are getting more difficult as President Joe Biden wages war against the United States’s energy grid . Regulatory burdens have plagued new pipelines and shale fracking operations under previous administrations, and Biden is intentionally making it worse. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TIME

John Kerry: 'We Have to Push Back Hard' on Efforts to Build New Fossil Fuel Infrastructure in Response to Rising Gas Prices

John Kerry, the U.S. special presidential envoy for climate change, warned Tuesday that the war in Ukraine could undermine international progress to cut carbon emissions. “You have this new revisionism suggesting that we have to be pumping oil like crazy, and we have to be moving into long term [fossil fuel] infrastructure building, which would be absolutely disastrous,” Kerry said, speaking on June 7 at the TIME 100 Summit in New York City. “We have to push back, and we have to push back hard.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Shell lures Texans with green power from new U.S. retail business

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Shell launched a new green power business for homes across Texas on Tuesday, aiming to lure customers with plans including free charging for electric vehicles during off-peak hours and credit for excess solar power homeowners export to the grid. The new U.S. retail brand called...
TEXAS STATE
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy