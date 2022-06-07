ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Register-Guard

Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame: Track greats inducted in star-studded ceremony at Hult Center

By Chris Hansen, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 2 days ago

Thirty of track and field's greatest athletes earned one more medal Monday night in Eugene during the inaugural induction ceremony for the newly formed Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame.

Presented by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association and hosted by ESPN’s John Anderson and former Oregon standout Jordan Kent, the night at the Hult Center celebrated the accomplishments of 20 men and 10 women whose greatness spanned nearly 100 years.

All together, the 30 inductees accounted for 205 individual titles, 99 world records, and 19 Olympic gold medals during their time as college athletes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dePrj_0g2lfcJy00

That included Michigan long jumper DeHart Hubbard who as sophomore in 1923 became the first Black athlete in any sport to win an NCAA title and as a junior in 1924 became the first Black athlete to win an individual Olympic gold medal, as well as 35-year-old Jenny (Barringer) Simpson, the former Colorado steeplechase and distance star, whose professional career is still in progress.

Simpson was one of 12 inductees who were in attendance, along with Ralph Boston (Tennessee State, 1958-61); Suzy (Favor) Hamilton (Wisconsin, 1986-90); Carlette Guidry (Texas, 1988-91); Vicki (Huber) Rudowski (Villanova, 1985-89); Jackie (Johnson) Powell (Arizona State, 2004, 2006-08); Jackie Joyner-Kersee (UCLA, 1981-83, 85); Carl Lewis (Houston, 1980-81); Suleiman Nyambui (UTEP, 1978-82); Billy Olson ( Abilene Christian, 1978-82); Jim Ryun (Kansas, 1966-69); and Erick Walder (Arkansas, 1991-94).

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame: Track greats inducted in star-studded ceremony at Hult Center

Comments / 0

Related
buildingthedam.com

Zakaih Saez commits to Oregon State Football

Zakaih Saez is a 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive end/outside linebacker from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The 2023 recruit also held offers from Florida State, Maryland, Iowa State, Pitt. Louisville, Mississippi State and many others. He announced his decision on Twitter the other day. It sounds like it was a total team effort...
CORVALLIS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Ncaa#College Athletes#Track And Field#Villanova#Sports#Espn#Sul
fishduck.com

Bo Nix’s Picks: Can You Live With Them?

Right now Oregon fans are almost swooning in a classic “honeymoon” phase with new head coach Dan Lanning before any games are played. To a degree, I have detected Oregon fans, (yours truly included) being quite willing to whitewash any negative components associated with transfer quarterback Bo Nix up to now. I was enjoying some sports betting but had to return to pondering this after watching the results of the Oregon Spring Game. Did that game make you reconsider your expectations of the former Auburn quarterback?
WWEEK

Young Addicts Bond in Eugene in Jarrett Bryant’s Award-Winning “Maxie”

Rather than a litany of cinematic influences, writer-director Jarrett Bryant kept a “pitfall” list for his Eugene-set film Maxie. Portraying the tumultuous bond between two young, homeless addicts, Bryant says he was determined to avoid the standard movie grammar of drug use: no close-ups of needles piercing forearms, no group naps on a condemned apartment floor, no whirling overhead cinematography illustrating withdrawals.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Some Oak Hill high school families frustrated by timing of closure

In late April, Eugene’s private Oak Hill School announced the upper grades were closing. Some families are upset by how it’s been handled. Gabriela Perez Baez’s daughter is a junior at Oak Hill. The family has scrambled to find a school for her senior year. Perez Baez told KLCC, ”To realize that they had ample time to warn us about this and they didn’t. And that they would do it days before the AP exams, after all the deadlines have passed, a month and half before the end of the academic year, is just ludicrous.”
EUGENE, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Where to Eat, Stay, and Play on Oregon’s Central Coast

Yachats, Florence, the Oregon Dunes, Reedsport, and beyond: This stretch of 101 comes with sea lions, a lighthouse, lots of sand, and a real whale of a tale. Somewhere around Waldport, a Portlander's chances of running into their neighbor on vacation start to dip. You still might not be surprised to see your massage therapist enjoying a farmhouse salad with chia seeds, lemon-fennel probiotic dressing, and hidden kraut alongside a Thor's Well IPA or a house kombucha at Yachats Brewing, but south of there those chances really plummet. Heck, a lot of Portlanders don't even know how to pronounce the natural features here, like Heceta (ha-SEE-ta) Head and the Siuslaw (sigh-YOOSE-law) River.
OREGON STATE
pdxmonthly.com

Where to Eat, Stay, and Play on Oregon’s South Coast, from Coos Bay to Brookings

Frozen-in-time dinosaurs, a private zoo, and Captain Kirk reward those who make the big drive. The largest city on the coast, Coos Bay and its environs lure with tiny charms, starting with North Bend’s Itty-Bitty Inn, a five-room wonder built in 1950 and redone in the past decade with sci-fi and midcentury vibes. In the Tiki Lounge room, a Martin Denny record is ready to drop on a turntable that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, though the swooping Space Age ashtray is for display only. A John Wayne poster looks out on the Oregon Trail room, and Ensign Rizzo appears to be holding your towels in the Star Trek room. Bikes, helmets, and crabbing gear are available to borrow, Atari systems are available for rent, and innkeeper Rik Villareal is at the ready to shuttle mountain bikers up Whiskey Run or recommend a great breakfast spot. (Hint: it’s Grounds Café, in the back of Books by the Bay, an airy, well-organized shop stocking new and used titles.)
COOS BAY, OR
WWEEK

Nonprofit Sues Over Oregon Coast Access in Coos Bay

Public access to Oregon’s coastline is a proud state heritage dating back to Gov. Tom McCall. This week, an environmental nonprofit filed suit over it. In March 2021, the lawsuit alleges, barbed wire and a gate installed on Coos Bay property owned by the Jay O’Leary Living Trust made the trail to Lighthouse Beach impassable. The Surfrider Foundation filed a lawsuit June 6 to restore public access to the beach.
COOS BAY, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Chinook off-limits on Green Peter through October

Retention of Chinook salmon in Green Peter Reservoir is prohibited through Oct. 31, under a temporary rule adopted by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the agency has announced. The rule is consistent with similar water bodies in the Willamette Zone (Detroit and Foster reservoirs) where ESA-listed spring Chinook have...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Group demands Oregon set trash limit for Willamette River

A petition by Willamette Riverkeeper describes an 'out-of-control' amount of garbage in the river basin.An environmental group is petitioning Oregon to regulate trash levels along the Willamette River, citing a growing problem and a lack of accountability. The amount of trash entering the river and many of its tributaries has gotten "out of control," particularly near urban areas such as Eugene, Salem and Portland, and is impacting water quality, wildlife and human health, officials with Willamette Riverkeeper say. The group sent a formal petition Friday, June 3, to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality urging the agency and its rulemaking...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

UO Alert: Armed suspect spotted on campus near softball stadium

----------- UPDATE: 6: 50 p.m. Police have cleared the situation. Further details have not been released, but there is no longer cause for concern. EUGENE, Ore. - Police are responding to the area of Jane Sanders Stadium on the University of Oregon campus after there was a report of an armed suspect in the area.
EUGENE, OR
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy