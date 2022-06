Neon White has a brand new release date for Nintendo Switch and PC. The new game is one of the most anticipated indies for the Nintendo Switch and highlights some of the immense creativity going on within that space. The game blends the fast-paced nature of a modern shooter with the mechanics of a card game, allowing itself to have a fresh and unique take on the shooter genre. With that said, it seems likely that this will likely resonate with Nintendo Switch owners looking for something new and original to play.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 HOURS AGO