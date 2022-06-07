ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

County answers complaints by approving funds to mail license plates

By Bill Dries
The Daily Memphian
Shelby County commissioners approved $540,000 in postage funding Monday, June 6, for the county clerk’s office to cover the cost of mailing new license plates and tags for those who have recently renewed their car registration.

The clerk’s office has been late in mailing the plates and stickers for most of this year, with complaints increasing.

Commission Chairman Willie Brooks said Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is to take over mailing the plates and tags effective July 1, but offered few details about who is to blame for the delays.

“I would urge that we need to get some type of notification out to Shelby County law enforcement and Memphis Police,” said Commissioner Tami Sawyer. “We need to make sure that people aren’t getting pulled over for something that isn’t their fault. It’s not fair.”

