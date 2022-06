Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader tied an MLB record with 40 consecutive scoreless appearances, but the Philadelphia Phillies didn't allow him to get to 41. On Tuesday night, Hader was brought in with a 2-1 lead and an opportunity for his 19th save of the year. Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm promptly ended that hope with a 426-foot blast over the wall in left center field.

