ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland auditor says Joint Office of Homeless Services wasted money on dangerous housing complex for veterans

By Rebecca Ellis
opb.org
 2 days ago

One resident of Sandy Studios, a condemned housing complex for veterans in Northeast Portland, wore a coat and beanie to bed to keep the bugs off her skin while she slept. Another killed 15 rats scurrying across his first-floor unit in one day, a “personal best.” A third tenant found so...

www.opb.org

Comments / 1

Related
KGW

Planters placed, later removed in Portland neighborhood where homeless camps were cleared

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland neighborhood of Laurelhurst has been the center of many battles over homeless camps, and it saw another one within the last week. People installed dozens of large troughs, or planters, between the sidewalk and the roadway over the weekend — seemingly to deter camping in that location. But they were dumped out and taken even faster than it took to put them in place.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Multnomah County, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Multnomah County, OR
Society
Portland, OR
Society
yamhilladvocate.com

Progressive Yamhill Organizes Anti-Gun Rally, Wants All Oregon Firearm Owners to Be Required to Obtain a License

Progressive Yamhill is at it again. As previously reported, Progressive Yamhill is a registered chapter of Indivisible.org, a national group of extremists who provide support and funding to Antifa groups, and which organize many astroturfing campaigns to trick local residents into supporting fringe causes such as defunding police and closing prisons, indoctrinating children into sexual fetishes using public institutions such as schools and libraries, and who organize the harassment of any public officials who don’t align with their radical agendas.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Portland’s Government Permits The Homeless To Wreck Our Economy

Maybe Portland’s business community has had its fill of the massive homeless problem created by City Hall. Multnomah County alone will spend more than a quarter of a billion dollars on homeless programs this year. Portland has spent nearly a billion in the last ten. Yet the more the...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Veterans#Housing Authority#Auditors#Opb
WWEEK

Murmurs: Palms Motel Could Become Apartments

PALMS MOTEL COULD BECOME APARTMENTS: The Palms Motel on North Interstate Avenue, famed for its towering neon sign featuring palm trees, could soon get new tenants staying for longer than a night. The property is likely to be redeveloped into an apartment complex with 223 housing units, including retail and parking space. The seven-story development was first reported by independent real estate reporter Iain MacKenzie, and the property is owned by Green Lotus Investments. The development plan is currently under review by the city. Dirgesh Patel, manager of Green Lotus, tells WW he intends to keep the sign. “I would never take that sign down. I wouldn’t think of it,” he says. The property has been owned by Patel’s family, albeit under a different company until recently, for 30 years. Patel says as of now, the development, if approved, will offer market-rate housing.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

By air and by bike, Northwest civilian pilots and cyclists rehearse delivering aid after ‘The Big One’

Your browser does not support the audio element. A huge dress rehearsal for regional earthquake disaster relief was supposed to happen next week until the ongoing pandemic forced its cancellation. The scrubbed Cascadia Rising exercise would have involved more than 22,000 participants – chiefly U.S. soldiers, sailors and airmen as well as state, local and tribal emergency planners. Some smaller drills are going ahead this weekend and next featuring civilian volunteers who will demonstrate unusual ways aid may get to Pacific Northwest earthquake survivors.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Portland bar offers fentanyl testing strips and naloxone for harm reduction

Your browser does not support the audio element. Portland’s Star Bar has operated in the city since it opened 12 years ago. Owner Josh Davis says he has seen the way drug use has changed in the city and wanted to do what he could to address it. As reported by PDX Eater, Davis began offering free fentanyl test strips to anyone who needs them. He also has started to carry naloxone behind the bar in the case of an opioid overdose. Davis joins us to share why he started providing this service to bar patrons and community members.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
The Portland Mercury

Elderly Tenants Sue Affordable Housing Provider Over "Unsafe" Living Conditions

A group of tenants living in a fixed-income apartment complex for elderly residents in Northeast Portland are suing their landlord for not keeping the complex in “habitable condition” in recent years. The five tenants, represented by pro bono attorneys, live at the Allen Fremont Plaza apartments at 221 NE Fremont, a 64-unit complex for tenants 55 and older run by Reach Community Development, a nonprofit affordable housing agency.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Something Stinks In Multnomah County And It Smells Like Schmidt

Voters choose a self-declared “social justice warrior” as District Attorney in Multnomah county and he has turned Portland into a real Schmidt-show of violent crime. When Mike Schmidt took office less than two years ago, the city of Roses had seen 159 shootings at this point in the year. This year, we have more than triple that number.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Federal court rules against Astoria port fees

Your browser does not support the audio element. In 2019, the Port of Astoria began charging $300 to ocean-going vessels headed up the Columbia River. The port argues they offer a service, since they have the deepest berth for ships passing through during an emergency. In a recent lawsuit, federal courts ruled against the port since only a few ships have ever used the emergency service in the past 20 years. Ethan Myers, a reporter for The Astorian, joins us to share details of the case and what this means for the future of the port.
ASTORIA, OR
iheart.com

Future Of The Expo Center

Metro today launched an open process calling for public input and creative ideas to shape future development of the Portland Expo Center. The Portland Expo Center Development Opportunity Study will evaluate potential options for the future of the Expo Center that are economically sound and can bring maximum benefit to the region. While this project is underway, there will be no immediate changes to the Expo Center or its upcoming schedule of events.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

New Seasons Hires Another Trump-Aligned Law Firm to Fight Workers Union Efforts

Confronted with a revitalized unionizing effort among its workers, New Seasons management is turning to a familiar tactic: Hire a national law firm that's helped fight union organizing at Trump-owned companies to quash the labor movement. According to the National Labor Relations Board filing, New Seasons has hired a lawyer with Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart to represent the company in the face of two union efforts at both a Portland and Hillsboro New Seasons store.
PORTLAND, OR
thebharatexpressnews.com

Oregon HOA board cancels plans to support nearby private golf club

SALEM, Ore. — The Creekside Homeowners Association board of directors is backing away from a proposal to assess each homeowner $90 a month to support a nearby private golf club. HOA Board Chair Audrey Konold sent the 588 homeowners a letter outlining the plan, which would also impose a...
SALEM, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy