ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Education group Pearson sells Courseware businesses in Italy, Germany for $203 million

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EfNcm_0g2lc2vo00

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Global education group Pearson (PSON.L) has agreed to sell its local K12 Courseware businesses in Italy and Germany to Sanoma Corporation (SAA1V.HE) for 163 million pounds ($203 million), it said on Tuesday.

The British company, emerging from years of turbulence sparked by the U.S. education market moving online, launched a strategic review of its International Courseware local publishing businesses in March last year and as part of this review completed the disposal of its Brazilian business sistemas in October for 108 million pounds.

The deal with Nasdaq Helsinki-listed Sanoma includes an agreement for it to distribute Pearson's English language teaching products in Italy.

Pearson said the proceeds of the deal were anticipated in its decision to start a 350 million pound share buyback programme.

It said the impact of disposals of strategic review businesses on its 2022 adjusted operating profit was expected to be 15-20 million pounds.

Pearson rejected a private equity offer in March and in April beat forecasts for first quarter sales.

Its shares are up 22% so far this year.

($1 = 0.8028 pounds)

Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Global Education#Mln#K12 Courseware#British#International Courseware#Brazilian#Nasdaq Helsinki Listed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
Germany
Reuters

Finland plans to build barriers on its border with Russia

HELSINKI, June 9 (Reuters) - Finland's government plans to amend border legislation to allow the building of barriers on its eastern frontier with Russia, it said on Thursday, in a move to strengthen preparedness against hybrid threats amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Finland, which is currently applying for membership in...
POLITICS
Reuters

China's top diplomat says new, old China-Japan problems intertwined

BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - Old problems in China-Japan relations are intertwined with new ones, and the challenges cannot be ignored if the countries wish to have a "healthy" relationship, China's top diplomat said on Tuesday. A foreign ministry statement said Yang Jiechi, who spoke with Japanese national security chief...
CHINA
Reuters

Pandemic's origins obscured by lack of Chinese data - WHO panel

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization said on Thursday its latest investigation into the origins of COVID-19 was inconclusive, largely because data from China is missing, another blow to its years-long effort to determine how the pandemic began. The report from the WHO expert panel said all...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Norway donates 22 howitzers to Ukraine

OSLO, June 8 (Reuters) - Norway donated 22 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine, including spare parts, ammunition and other gear, the Norwegian defence ministry said on Wednesday. "The Norwegian government has waited to publicly announce the donation for security reasons. Future donations may not be announced or commented upon," it said...
CHARITIES
Reuters

Reuters

472K+
Followers
338K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy