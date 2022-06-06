ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

How to Buy a Futon

By Maria Sabella
thespruce.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA futon is one of the most versatile pieces of furniture you'll ever own, since it's a sofa and a bed in one. It's a great multi-purpose piece, not just for smaller homes, but for any room that needs to serve more than one function, such as a home office that...

www.thespruce.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Wayfair is Having a Massive Sale for Its 20th Anniversary

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Whether you believe it or not, Wayfair has been selling home goods now for 20 years. In honor of this milestone, the company is having a massive sale this Saturday, June 11th. For the entire day, you can buy bedding, appliances, furniture, rugs, office items, cookware and much more for up to 70% off the original price. Furthermore, if you spend more than $35 (which is basically inevitable), Wayfair will provide free shipping on your entire order. Wayfair recently marked down tons of items for Way Day, the company’s own version of Prime Day, so it is fair to assume that all of the potential sales this Saturday will be just as impressive. The Wayfair 20th Anniversary sale will only take place for 24 hours between 9am EST on Saturday and 9am EST on Sunday, so you better mark your calendar to make sure you don’t miss it. If you are looking to finally start building that vision for your home, this sale might just be the perfect starting point.
SHOPPING
thespruce.com

The CLIMA Duvet Is the Only Duvet I Ever Want On My Bed

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. I always sleep hot. In winter I burrow under the blankets then sweat all night, and in summer, well, it’s summer—it’s hot. I have tried every combination of bed dressings, using individual blankets, comforters, and throws, mixing and matching them in various combinations. No matter what I slept under, my bed transformed into a Dutch oven nightly and I roasted in it like chicken thigh.
HOME & GARDEN
The Daily South

This One Trick Will Make Your Living Room Look Way More Expensive

We don't know who needs to hear this, but we're setting the record straight once and for all: you don't need to spend a small fortune to have a home that looks expensive. On the contrary, following a few simple design rules makes it possible to create a classy home on the cheap.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bed Frame#Sofa Bed#Furniture#Futons
BobVila

10 Rules to Follow When Buying Secondhand Furniture

Furniture is one of the best things to buy secondhand, but this is only true when you choose the right pieces. Taking your time to select high-quality furniture in good condition can help you furnish your home without spending too much money. However, if you don’t pay close attention to some key considerations, the secondhand furniture you choose may prove to be a waste of money—or, even worse, a health or safety hazard.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
Country
Japan
Family Handyman

Can You Make Furniture From Clothes Hangers?

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. A stand for a glass tabletop made from coat hangers? This is...
INTERIOR DESIGN
The US Sun

I’m an interior guru – vertical blinds & pine furniture make your home look dated & drab – the big mistakes to avoid

WE all want our homes to look cosy and inviting - but sometimes even despite our best efforts we end up achieving quite the opposite result. Offering a helping hand, Kate Conrad, interior design specialist for Madison & Mayfair, has revealed the biggest home transformation Don'ts and the five major errors which make your home dated and drab.
INTERIOR DESIGN
People

Amazon Has Tons of Air Conditioners on Sale Right Now — Prices Start at Just $140

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Don't get us wrong, we're super stoked for summer, but extreme temperatures can be a bit much — especially when you add humidity to the mix. Consider this your reminder to invest in some type of air conditioner before your home feels like a sauna.
ELECTRONICS
Taste Of Home

How to Clean a Bathtub

Before you can take a relaxing bubble bath, you need to clean the bathtub! Here’s a handy step-by-step guide to routine cleaning, plus tricks for dealing with more stubborn stains. With a little elbow grease and some help from our favorite products, your tub will sparkle—no matter how long you’ve neglected it!
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Top 10 furniture designs to infuse Japandi aesthetics into your modern home

I truly feel a well-crafted piece of furniture can add a magical touch to even the simplest of living spaces! Minimal, clean, and almost always soothing, beautifully designed furniture helps a space radiate an aura of warmth and calmness. They instantly make you feel at home. And, today a lot of designers are adopting ‘Japandi’ aesthetics when designing furniture. So, what is Japandi? It is an amalgamation of the words Japanese and Scandinavian and marries Japanese and Scandinavian aesthetics. It is the artful blending of both Japanese and Scandinavian design. These furniture designs are not only aesthetically but functionally pleasing as well! Incorporate this collection of Japandi-inspired furniture designs into your home, to create a living space that will truly feel like a safe haven.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

What Size Rug Should Go Under a King Bed?

Area rugs offer a slew of benefits stylistically and functionally. They provide an extra layer of comfort, texture, and color. They define areas of a room and make elements feel more cohesive. Plus, rugs are much easier to clean than wall to wall carpeting. In the bedroom, they are particularly covetable — no one likes cold floors right of bed, and area rugs provide a warm, soft landing for your feet.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

How Long Does a Washing Machine Last?

A washing machine is an essential appliance to ensure that towels, linens, clothes, and bedding are regularly washed and sanitized. Whether you use a professional cleaner to launder your clothes, take laundry to a local laundromat, or use a personal washing machine in the comfort of your home, it's necessary for your personal hygiene to have clean clothes to wear to school, work, or when you meet up with friends.
ELECTRONICS
leitesculinaria.com

Banana Bread with Pudding Mix

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. This banana bread with pudding mix from Chrissy Teigen received endless accolades from our testers. The secret to Chrissy Teigen’s banana bread Bundt cake? The addition of vanilla pudding mix, dark chocolate, unsweetened coconut, and plenty of bananas.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy