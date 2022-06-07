ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland property owner installing bike racks to deter camping

By Connor McCarthy
kptv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After months of camping, crime, and drug use outside one of his buildings in downtown Portland, real estate mogul and philanthropist, Jordan Schnitzer, is using bike racks to clean up the sidewalk. Schnitzer installed about two dozen metal bike racks along the block of Northwest...

www.kptv.com

Comments

Gil LeBlanc
3d ago

Can't understand why one would need a permit to install bike racks in front of their business they own, in a city known for bicycles, yet illegal tents and camping has no rules or need permits? Something is backwards here. I applaud Mr. Schnitzer. Glad somebody is taking leadership in Portland



PORTLAND, OR

