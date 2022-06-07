Grizzly bear euthanized in North Fork area

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks specialists euthanized a grizzly bear May 27 after it began frequenting homes in the North Fork area of the Flathead River, saying it had grown comfortable around people.

Responding to reports from landowners of the bear appearing in yards and on residential property, FWP personnel captured the grizzly on May 26. In a press release, officials described the animal as about 22 years old and suffering from teeth in “extremely poor condition.”

In consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and drawing upon Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee guidelines, officials opted to euthanize the bear.

“This bear had grown comfortable around people, which is unnatural and unsafe for people and wildlife,” said Justine Vallieres, an FWP grizzly bear management specialist. “The bear’s health condition was also poor due to its teeth and age. All of these factors created an increasing likelihood for potential conflict in an area where people live.”

In Montana, preventing a conflict with a bear is easier than dealing with one. Officials recommend bear spray as a non lethal, highly effective deterrent. It is portable enough to be carried anywhere in the wilderness.

Fish and Wildlife offers guidelines for hazing grizzly bears, which helps reinforce bears’ fear of people.

If a grizzly bear is spotted in a yard or within close proximity of home or structures, officials recommend calling an FWP specialist or notifying neighbors to raise awareness. Local bear specialists can be found on FWP’s website at https://fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management/bear/contact

Officials urge residents against feeding bears. Not only is it illegal to feed bears in Montana, but bears that become accustomed to being fed lose their natural foraging behavior and pose a threat to human safety.