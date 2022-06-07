Benjamin N. Proodian, 79, of Eureka, passed away May 27, 2022, at the Montana Veterans Home in Columbia Falls.

He was born Jan. 27, 1943, in ALX, France, to Samuel Proodian and Margaret Proodian (Kelendairy).

Ben was a member of the United States Air Force. He loved eating and dining out. His favorite restaurant was Applebee’s. Ben worked as a computer analyst for Hugh & Packer. He loved fishing for perch and northern. Ben also enjoyed playing pool. He was a manager of the VFW Canteen in Eureka and loved classic rock, country, rock ’n’ roll and Western music.

Ben is survived by brother, Joseph; niece, Michelle; good friend, Melody Casey; and very close friend, A.G. Casey Jr.

In addition to his parents, Ben was preceded in death by two sisters.

Services for Benjamin N. Proodian will be held privately at the convenience of the family.