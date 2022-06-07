LaMona Lee Hanson, 55, passed away May 25, 2022, at her home in Kalispell.

A native of Kalispell, LaMona was born Nov. 25, 1966, to James and Ilene (Hinerman) Hanson at Kalispell General Hospital.

For the first year of her life, she was raised in Kalispell, then attended Edgerton up through kindergarten. LaMona was in third or fourth grade when the family moved to the ranch on KM Road in Whitefish, and she continued to attend all the way up until her graduation in 1985 from high school. In her younger years she belonged to her local 4-H Club. She raised a Grand Champion hog and a Reserve Champion steer — winning these honors at the Northwest Montana Fair. She was very active with many high school activities and was a cheerleader for the Whitefish Bulldogs. Shortly after, she would attend college in Missoula and during the summer break of her last year she went to southern California. While there, an opportunity to learn manicuring nails was offered to her and she decided to stay and develop that into her own business, and she remained in southern California for several years.

She loved the warmth that California brought her, but loved her mother more and moved back to Kalispell to care for her and her father. She studied hard to become a pharmacy tech and was working for Logan Health Care Pharmacy Services during the time of her passing.

Outside of work, LaMona loved flowers and was very proud of what she was growing. She grew garden vegetables in a raised garden on her deck with the help of her fluffy, friendly cat.

LaMona was preceded in death by her mother, Ilene Hinerman Hanson.

She is survived by her father, James, and many aunts, uncles and cousins and friends who all loved LaMona and will miss her very much.

“I will always love you, Honey,” love, Dad.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 9, at 11 a.m. at the Stillwater Free Lutheran Church in Kalispell, and burial services will be held at a later date at Glacier Memorial Gardens.

Friends are encouraged to visit the website buffalohillfh.com to leave notes of condolence for the family. Buffalo Hill Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family.