The Heart of Ohio USA Days Committee announced this year’s contenders for the titles. Little Uncle Sammy entrants are Coy VanDyke and Silas Hackett, both of Centerburg. Silas is the 4-year-old son of Megan and Jake Hackett. He loves to go to work with his dad and ride all the tractors. Coy is the 4-year-old son of Alyssa VanDyke and Jake Brungarth. Coy also loves the outdoors, especially his pawpaw’s tractors, boat and quad.

CENTERBURG, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO