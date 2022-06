Minnesota Public Radio suddenly has $56 million to invest in its YourClassical radio and streaming service, thanks to an anonymous donor. MPR, which is part of the American Public Media Group (APMG) said the cash gift is the largest in the organization’s 55-year history. In keeping with the donor’s explicit intent for the donation, MPR says the funds will be used exclusively to serve YourClassical audiences and provide technological support for new media transmission.

