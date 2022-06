VANCOUVER, Wash. — A gas station employee fought back and thwarted a would-be robber using bug spray. Police said it's one of dozens of crimes committed by the same man. "I was scared. I was just trying to protect myself. I didn’t even think to open the register to give him the money. I just wanted him out of my space," said Amber Mahley, B&B Mart employee.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO