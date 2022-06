"The French Quarter is Disgusting," was the front page headline I awoke to on Sunday morning, and it really cut me to my emotional quick. How much more do we have to put up with to live in the New Orleans metropolitan area? In addition to the political corruption and mismanagement, murder(s) du jour, inconsistent trash collection, carjackings, Sewerage & Water Board dereliction, lack of street repairs, and now graffiti. Who running this asylum?

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO