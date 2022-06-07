ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Feliciana Parish, LA

East Feliciana Public Schools honor May Employees of the Month

By Community news report
theadvocate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessie McCoy, maintenance staff, and Latricia Ford-Anderson, district curriculum/testing coordinator and interim principal at East Feliciana Middle School, were recognized...

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Excluded Baton Rouge school employees, some on maternity leave, may belatedly receive extra paycheck

Nearly 1,100 school employees in Baton Rouge may belatedly receive the extra paycheck that their fellow employees already received weeks ago. The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board on Thursday gave preliminary approval to spending an extra $1 million to pay the stipends to those school employees with more than 20 absences this year who had been left out of receiving the stipends because they were on leave pursuant to the federal Family and Medical Leave Act.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Local church to hold community health fair on Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A community health fair, hosted by St. Mark United Methodist Church and Sri Sathya Sai International Organization, will be held on Saturday. The Community Health Fair Medical Camp will be on June 11 at Saint Mark United Methodist Church from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event will have blood pressure checks, a doctor consultation, vision screenings, and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
County
East Feliciana Parish, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Mansura’s first African-American valedictorian recalls achievement

The Mansura High Class of 1972 will celebrate their 50th class reunion this year. Milton Lester Alexander was the first African-American valedictorian at the school in 1972. Velma James graduated as salutatorian of the class. Alexander recalled his historic class experience with the following submission:. Until about the year 1969...
MANSURA, LA
theadvocate.com

Around the Felicianas for June 8, 2022

OLLI at LSU — Felicianas Chapter is holding a Lunch & Learn at noon June 15 at the West Feliciana Parish Library. Bring a lunch and learn about the West Feliciana Parish Council on Aging from Sherrel Johnson, Arts for ALL from Ed Lanius and the West Feliciana Parish LSU AgCenter from Layne Langley.
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com

East Feliciana Council on Aging for June 8, 2022

Here's the schedule for the East Feliciana Council on Aging, at 11102 Bank St., in Clinton. Tai chi class: 10:45 a.m. Tai chi class: 10:45 a.m. Transportation is provided to all residents of the parish for appointments in East Feliciana, West Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes Monday through Friday.
CLINTON, LA
brproud.com

APSO to hold concealed carry course this weekend

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office will hold a concealed carry course on June 11. The course is required to apply for a Concealed Carry Permit through the Louisiana State Police. Tickets are $125 each. Firearms are not allowed in the classroom. The class will...
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Ascension sheriff launches Donaldsonville task force to address surge in violent crime

DONALSONVILLE - Law enforcement in Ascension has assembled a task force aiming to tackle a wave of shootings and other violent crime in part of the parish. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday the group of deputies will be assigned to the Donaldsonville area. The department said residents will see a "robust increase" in law enforcement patrolling the area.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
brproud.com

Police searching for missing teenager in Livingston Parish

FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (BRPROUD) – The French Settlement Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old girl. The teenager seen in the attached picture was last seen around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7. The missing 14-year-old is said to have left her hour...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary Rotary Club presents scholarship winner Veal at meeting

Morgan Veal is the 2022 recipient of Zachary Rotary Club’s Service Above Self Scholarship, which was presented at the club's May 26 meeting. Veal is a graduate of Zachary High School with plans to attend Tulane University and major in business and political science. While at ZHS, she was...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Businesses deal with record low employment: 'Not enough good employees to go around'

At one of its convenience stores near the intersection of La. 445 and Interstate 12 in Robert, Lard Oil Company held a job fair Tuesday. The Denham Springs-based company, which owns 20 convenience stores and delivers fuel to many others in Louisiana and Mississippi, was looking for clerks before summer business heats up. Lard Oil’s retail workforce, which staffs the stores, is down about 10% from its standard levels, Lard Oil CEO Johnny Milazzo said. The company was offering $500 sign-on bonuses for the positions, and it advertised the job fair everywhere it could.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Police Chief Addresses Walmart Violence Threat Rumor

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue has publicly addressed a social media post circulating, which is insinuating that a subject is possibly at Walmart in Thibodaux and has made threats to shoot African Americans inside the store. The release said an incident did occur earlier this week at the Neighborhood Walmart...
THIBODAUX, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: I'm a retired tourism booster. We need to clean up the French Quarter.

"The French Quarter is Disgusting," was the front page headline I awoke to on Sunday morning, and it really cut me to my emotional quick. How much more do we have to put up with to live in the New Orleans metropolitan area? In addition to the political corruption and mismanagement, murder(s) du jour, inconsistent trash collection, carjackings, Sewerage & Water Board dereliction, lack of street repairs, and now graffiti. Who running this asylum?
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy