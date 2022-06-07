East Feliciana Council on Aging for June 8, 2022

At one of its convenience stores near the intersection of La. 445 and Interstate 12 in Robert, Lard Oil Company held a job fair Tuesday. The Denham Springs-based company, which owns 20 convenience stores and delivers fuel to many others in Louisiana and Mississippi, was looking for clerks before summer business heats up. Lard Oil’s retail workforce, which staffs the stores, is down about 10% from its standard levels, Lard Oil CEO Johnny Milazzo said. The company was offering $500 sign-on bonuses for the positions, and it advertised the job fair everywhere it could.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO