ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, LA

East Feliciana Council on Aging for June 8, 2022

By Community news report
theadvocate.com
 2 days ago

Here's the schedule for the East Feliciana Council on Aging, at 11102 Bank St., in Clinton. Tai chi class: 10:45 a.m. Tai chi class: 10:45 a.m. Transportation is provided to all residents of the...

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Local church to hold community health fair on Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A community health fair, hosted by St. Mark United Methodist Church and Sri Sathya Sai International Organization, will be held on Saturday. The Community Health Fair Medical Camp will be on June 11 at Saint Mark United Methodist Church from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event will have blood pressure checks, a doctor consultation, vision screenings, and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around the Felicianas for June 8, 2022

OLLI at LSU — Felicianas Chapter is holding a Lunch & Learn at noon June 15 at the West Feliciana Parish Library. Bring a lunch and learn about the West Feliciana Parish Council on Aging from Sherrel Johnson, Arts for ALL from Ed Lanius and the West Feliciana Parish LSU AgCenter from Layne Langley.
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for June 8, 2022

The Livingston Parish Library summer reading program Oceans of Possibilities is open. Adults, teens and children are invited to read and attend events to earn prizes all summer long. All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed June 19 for Juneteenth and July 4 for Independence Day. Visit...
LIVINGSTON, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
County
East Feliciana Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Clinton, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
225batonrouge.com

Here’s where to celebrate Juneteenth 2022 around Baton Rouge

Over the last couple of years, the U.S. has played catch up with its understanding of the significance of Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating June 19, 1865, the day when news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached slaves in Galveston, Texas—a full two-and-a-half years after it was signed by President Abraham Lincoln. Just last year, Juneteenth was finally recognized as both a federal holiday and as a state holiday in Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

EBR councilmembers propose law banning homeless encampments in public areas

BATON ROUGE - Councilmembers have introduced an ordinance that prohibits camping in a public area in an apparent effort to crack down on the area's homeless population. “Seventy three percent of the mayors across the country are experiencing issues with homelessness,” explained the city-parish’s Chief Administrator Darryl Gissel.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Excluded Baton Rouge school employees, some on maternity leave, may belatedly receive extra paycheck

Nearly 1,100 school employees in Baton Rouge may belatedly receive the extra paycheck that their fellow employees already received weeks ago. The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board on Thursday gave preliminary approval to spending an extra $1 million to pay the stipends to those school employees with more than 20 absences this year who had been left out of receiving the stipends because they were on leave pursuant to the federal Family and Medical Leave Act.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid#The Council On Aging
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO to take over maintenance of Jail from Ascension Parish

It cost approximately $2.5 million to operate Ascension Parish Jail. That is according to the Cooperative Endeavor Agreement (CEA) between the parish and Sheriff Bobby Webre presented to the Parish Council Finance Committee on Monday. Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, which staffs the facility owned by Ascension Parish, is taking over “day-to-day maintenance, expense and upkeep” from the parish.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

BRCC opens new food pantry on campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) will be hosting the grand opening for it’s new on-campus food pantry, The Store. The Store’s grand opening will be held Friday, June 10 at 1 PM at the BRCC Bienvenue Student Center, 201 Community College Drive, Room 152.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

This Baton Rouge lawmaker is planning a run for State Treasurer

Rep. Scott McKnight, a Baton Rouge Republican, said Thursday morning he plans to run for State Treasurer next year. Republican John Schroder, who holds the job now, is expected to be a candidate for governor in 2023. "The State Treasurer in Louisiana serves a bigger role than most states," McKnight...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
brproud.com

OJJ: In-person visitation suspension extended as COVID precaution

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) says it has extended its visitation suspension at all facilities starting Tuesday. In-person visitations will resume on Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19, according to the OJJ. The OJJ said the visitation suspension is a precaution...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Businesses deal with record low employment: 'Not enough good employees to go around'

At one of its convenience stores near the intersection of La. 445 and Interstate 12 in Robert, Lard Oil Company held a job fair Tuesday. The Denham Springs-based company, which owns 20 convenience stores and delivers fuel to many others in Louisiana and Mississippi, was looking for clerks before summer business heats up. Lard Oil’s retail workforce, which staffs the stores, is down about 10% from its standard levels, Lard Oil CEO Johnny Milazzo said. The company was offering $500 sign-on bonuses for the positions, and it advertised the job fair everywhere it could.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Government Technology

Erosion Has Southern University at Risk for Collapse

(TNS) - Parts of Southern University's campus in Baton Rouge are slowly eroding into the Mississippi River, but state and federal leaders said Wednesday they have a plan to stop it. The collapsing land has been an issue for years, but the university has recently raised as the ridge moves...
BATON ROUGE, LA
whereyat.com

This Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival

This coming weekend, June 11 and 12, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation will host its annual Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival at the city's Louis Armstrong Park on North Rampart Street. What is the Cajun-Zydeco Festival?. Each year, the festival celebrates and honors the unique heritage and cultural tradition of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy