New Orleans, LA

LSU Online Class of 2022

By Community news report
 2 days ago

LSU announced its spring 2022 online graduates. Graduates from the region...

Businesses deal with record low employment: 'Not enough good employees to go around'

At one of its convenience stores near the intersection of La. 445 and Interstate 12 in Robert, Lard Oil Company held a job fair Tuesday. The Denham Springs-based company, which owns 20 convenience stores and delivers fuel to many others in Louisiana and Mississippi, was looking for clerks before summer business heats up. Lard Oil’s retail workforce, which staffs the stores, is down about 10% from its standard levels, Lard Oil CEO Johnny Milazzo said. The company was offering $500 sign-on bonuses for the positions, and it advertised the job fair everywhere it could.
BATON ROUGE, LA
This Baton Rouge lawmaker is planning a run for State Treasurer

Rep. Scott McKnight, a Baton Rouge Republican, said Thursday morning he plans to run for State Treasurer next year. Republican John Schroder, who holds the job now, is expected to be a candidate for governor in 2023. "The State Treasurer in Louisiana serves a bigger role than most states," McKnight...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alia Armstrong, Favour Ofili get LSU women off to fast start at NCAA track and field championships

To say LSU track stars Alia Armstrong and Favour Ofili got off to a flying start at the NCAA championships Thursday night would be the understatement of the year. Armstrong and Ofili ran the first two legs of LSU's 4x100-meter relay team that won its semifinal heat, the first race of the day at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, then went about their business of getting the Tigers' track and field team going in their bid for national honors.
EUGENE, OR
Smiley: The only law north of Grand Isle

Lately we've had fun running stories about the speed trap policemen in Golden Meadow. But here's a reminder that these oft-maligned folks can enforce laws other than those related to speeding. John Steib, of Jackson, who bills himself as our "unpaid conveyor of slightly amusing anecdotes," says, "Recent threads about...
GRAND ISLE, LA
Fine red beans and rice at Southern University with Robyn Merrick

Location: Southern University Mayberry Dining Hall located on Harding Boulevard. Summer hours: noon to 1 p.m. When I first thought of Baton Rouge Classic lunches, I’ll confess that I didn’t think I would be going to a school for lunch. I was shortsighted back then and have learned the error of my ways, thanks to Robyn Merrick, Southern University’s vice president of external affairs. When I asked her for her choice of a Baton Rouge classic lunch, without hesitation, she said, “Southern University dining hall on a Monday for red beans and rice.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
Excluded Baton Rouge school employees, some on maternity leave, may belatedly receive extra paycheck

Nearly 1,100 school employees in Baton Rouge may belatedly receive the extra paycheck that their fellow employees already received weeks ago. The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board on Thursday gave preliminary approval to spending an extra $1 million to pay the stipends to those school employees with more than 20 absences this year who had been left out of receiving the stipends because they were on leave pursuant to the federal Family and Medical Leave Act.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU baseball outfielder hits transfer portal after four seasons with Tigers

An LSU outfielder has decided to hit the transfer portal after spending the first four seasons with the Tigers baseball team. Announced on his social media, outfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo will be looking elsewhere to finish out his college career, calling Baton Rouge his 'second home.'. DiGiacomo appeared in just 36...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Scott Rabalais: The math didn't add up for LSU to advance, but it will soon enough

It really didn’t add up for LSU to win the NCAA Hattiesburg regional. Until it almost did. The Tigers had to go on the road to the synthetic turf roost (I loathe synthetic turf) of a really quality team in Southern Mississippi. They had to rally from seven runs down in the eighth inning Friday night against a Kennesaw State team that had no business being seven runs up on LSU. They had to rally from four runs down in the ninth inning Saturday against USM. After losing Sunday to the Golden Eagles, they had to try and survive the suffocating pressure cooker of a Monday winner-take-all regional final when, oh yes, they trailed 7-4 in the seventh. All with a pitching staff that seemed to turn from a strength to a question mark as the weather and competition grew hotter, and a defense that you figured was ready to blow a gasket at any moment.
HATTIESBURG, MS
See what restaurant is moving into the former CC's on Burbank Drive

Off the Hook plans to open its second Baton Rouge location in early August. The Thibodaux-based chain is moving into the former CC’s Coffee House at 3930 Burbank Drive. Off the Hook has a motto of “Real Cajun, Real Fast” and specializes in fried seafood, gumbo, étouffée and hamburgers. The first Off The Hook opened in Thibodaux in 2012. A Houma restaurant opened in 2015, the Gonzales location followed in June 2020 and a Corporate Boulevard eatery opened in December 2021.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSWA Class 2A All-State teams: LSU baseball signee, softball slugger claim top honors

LSU signee Ethan Frey of Rosepine and Corine Poncho of Notre Dame lead the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State baseball and softball teams. Frey batted .487 with 13 home runs, 64 RBIs, 11 doubles, three triples and 28 runs scored. He was 5-0 on the mound with a 0.77 ERA and 2 saves, striking out 43 batters in 27 innings while helping the Eagles (35-2) win a second straight Class 2A baseball championship. Rosepine won its last 31 games.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Guest column: New Orleans leaders need to stop deterioration of the city, now

“The French Quarter is disgusting,” shouted a recent Times-Picayune headline quoting a local worker. For years, French Quarter residents and leaders have been howling about the crumbling streets, pervading stench, aggressive panhandlers, uncontrolled homelessness, rampant graffiti, a general sense of lawlessness and surging violent crime. Residents citywide face many of the same imminent threats and are speaking out and pleading for action. But are government leaders listening?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Drones, robots and 3-D scanners: Inside Baton Rouge’s first industry showcase event in years

Even in a warehouse full of 300 people, John Tav stood out thanks to the tall, harness-like device that sat on his shoulders. Tav, the technology manager for Metairie-based Engineering and Inspection Services, was showing off the company’s mobile laser scanner, which captures images of an industrial plant that can be spliced together into an interactive, 3-D rendering of the entire facility.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lane welcomes AHEC students from area high schools

Lane Regional Medical Center, in partnership with the Central Louisiana Area Health Education Center, is hosting a summer health careers volunteer program for area high school students. The “A-HEC of a Summer” program is an opportunity for ninth, 10th and 11th grade students with at least a 2.0 GPA who...
CENTRAL, LA

