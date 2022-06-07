ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transportation Cabinet announces changes to local road projects

By GINA CLEAR THE NEWS-ENTERPRISE
Supply chain issues are forcing changes for two local road projects, according to a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 4 official. Contractors are forced to modify the U.S. 31W Reconstruction Project in Elizabethtown and the Interstate 65 Rehabilitation Project near Lebanon Junction because of cement shortages, district spokesman Chris Jessie...

A right-of-way informational meeting will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. June 23 at Meade County RECC’s Brandenburg office at 1351 Highway 79. A release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the meeting will provide information on proposed safety and mobility improvements of Ky. 79 from Ky. 144 to Ky. 313 and to share information concerning engineering plans, the right-of-way acquisition process and the anticipated schedule for right-of-way activities.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green has announced that Wilkinson Trace will be closed to thru traffic beginning Thursday afternoon. The closure will continue until Monday, June 13. Residents will still be able to use the road to access their homes.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the opening of a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Driver Licensing Regional Office in London, adding to a network of offices that provide modern, secure licensing and credentialing services to Kentuckians. The new office is at Carnaby Square Shopping Center, 845 South Main St. Its business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can renew your driver’s licenses or get a REAL ID, which will be needed to board commercial flights, and access military bases and federal buildings starting in May 2023. The Driver Licensing Regional Offices are strategically located across the state to serve residents from any Kentucky county – regardless of where they live – who need to request, replace or renew a driving credential and do not require testing. More than 167,000 Kentuckians have already skipped a trip to a regional office entirely by renewing online or through the mail – options never before available. Kentuckians also have the option of renewing a license for eight years instead of the usual four years. First-time application for a REAL ID must be made in person at a Driver Licensing Regional Office. Specific documentation is required.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lane closures could cause some headaches for Kentucky drivers this weekend. The right and middle lanes of Interstate 65 South in Bullitt County will close between mile marker 123 and Exit 117 from 7 p.m. Friday, June 10, to midnight Monday morning, June 13, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Every day brings more pain at the pump for Kentucky drivers. Here in Lexington, gas is inching closer to $5 a gallon. Those prices are impacting businesses. Gas prices at record numbers have forced landscape companies to make difficult decisions about whether to raise...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Another new Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Driver Licensing Regional Office has opened to serve southeastern Kentucky, it was announced on Wednesday, as the move away from circuit court clerks’ offices is nearly complete. The newest office is at Carnaby Square Shopping Center, 845 South Main...
Hardin County’s comprehensive plan soon will receive a “major” update. Planning and Zoning Director Adam King said Tuesday that, although the plan’s bones are good, its goals and objectives haven’t changed since 1993. “In ’93, the internet wasn’t as big of a part of our...
ROBARDS, Ky. — Two workers have died after falling into a drainage system at a western Kentucky power plant, officials said. Big River Electric Corporation spokeswoman Stephanie McCombs confirmed that a company employee and a contractor died Tuesday while working on the company’s Sebree Station property near the Green Station power plant in Henderson County, news outlets reported.
FLORENCE, Ky. — Gas higher than $5.00 a gallon is enough to put a hurt on the wallet of any average person filling up at the pump. Driving hundreds of miles a day and burning through hundreds of gallons of gas with prices the way they are is a different story entirely. One truck driver in Northern Kentucky explained how he’s getting through the tough times, and how his struggles are probably affecting the average person’s wallet as well.
The following building permit application information has been obtained from the Hardin County and Elizabethtown planning and development staff. The name of the applicant, address and use of permit are listed. • Shawn Murphy, 248 Rineyville Blvd., Rineyville. Use: Attached accessory structure. • Deborah Hancock, 350 Timbercrest Drive, Elizabethtown. Use:...
The Lincoln Trail Workforce Development Board recently announced that Career TEAM has been selected as the region’s direct services provider. Selected through a competitive RFP process, a news release from the Kentucky Career Center — Lincoln Trail called the group a nationally recognized workforce development leader. According to...
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A family of six in Northern Kentucky is holding each close after Wednesday’s storm destroyed their home. Frank Austin and his family were inside their home when a tree came crashing through the roof. “It got really quiet out here and then the next thing...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several Louisvillians are without water on Tuesday due to a water main break in Newburg, according to the Louisville Water Company. The main broke in the afternoon on Pixley Way, which is just west of Poplar Level Road. You can see in the player above where...

