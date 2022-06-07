ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Francisville, LA

Magnolia Wellness celebrates open house

By Community news report
theadvocate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMagnolia Wellness, 7197 U.S. 61, St. Francisville, celebrated an open house April 13 with food and wine. Magnolia Wellness was established by Angela Landry, LCSW-BACS in 2017. Four other therapists practice there:...

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

Businesses deal with record low employment: 'Not enough good employees to go around'

At one of its convenience stores near the intersection of La. 445 and Interstate 12 in Robert, Lard Oil Company held a job fair Tuesday. The Denham Springs-based company, which owns 20 convenience stores and delivers fuel to many others in Louisiana and Mississippi, was looking for clerks before summer business heats up. Lard Oil’s retail workforce, which staffs the stores, is down about 10% from its standard levels, Lard Oil CEO Johnny Milazzo said. The company was offering $500 sign-on bonuses for the positions, and it advertised the job fair everywhere it could.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

This Baton Rouge lawmaker is planning a run for State Treasurer

Rep. Scott McKnight, a Baton Rouge Republican, said Thursday morning he plans to run for State Treasurer next year. Republican John Schroder, who holds the job now, is expected to be a candidate for governor in 2023. "The State Treasurer in Louisiana serves a bigger role than most states," McKnight...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Francisville, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
theadvocate.com

Feds to announce launch of civil rights probe into Louisiana State Police

Top U.S. Justice Department officials from Louisiana and Washington, D.C. are scheduled to appear at an 11 a.m. news conference in Baton Rouge today to announce “the opening of a civil rights investigation.”. UPDATE: Feds investigating Louisiana State Police for patterns of excessive force, racial discrimination. A news release...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

St. Amant standout claims Gatorade's softball Player of the Year award

Addison Jackson was already part of a long line of top softball players for St. Amant High. The senior-to-be excelled while leading the Gators to the Class 5A title this spring. Jackson has now garnered a new level of recognition. She was selected as the 2021-22 Gatorade Louisiana Softball Player...
SAINT AMANT, LA
theadvocate.com

LSWA Class 2A All-State teams: LSU baseball signee, softball slugger claim top honors

LSU signee Ethan Frey of Rosepine and Corine Poncho of Notre Dame lead the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A All-State baseball and softball teams. Frey batted .487 with 13 home runs, 64 RBIs, 11 doubles, three triples and 28 runs scored. He was 5-0 on the mound with a 0.77 ERA and 2 saves, striking out 43 batters in 27 innings while helping the Eagles (35-2) win a second straight Class 2A baseball championship. Rosepine won its last 31 games.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy