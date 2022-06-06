Andrea Jean Smith Dodd

Jesse Farrow Pate, III, 70, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at St. Thomas Rutherford. Born in Davidson Co., He was the son of the late Jesse Pate, II and. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Margaret Duke Pate of Woodbury; daughters, Rachel Hope Pate McFerrin and her husband, Daniel of Centertown and Hannah Faith Pate and her fiancé, Matthew White of Dunlap; grandchildren, Marshall Daniel McFerrin, Parker Dean McFerrin, Layla Ann Purvis and Jordon Maddox White and siblings, Sherry Pate (Gary) Wallace of Maine, Sandra Gail Dorsey (Donald Newsome) and Stacy (Glenda) Pate both of Georgia.

WOODBURY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO