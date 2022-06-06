ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castalian Springs, TN

Andrea Jean Smith Dodd

wbry.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrea Jean Smith Dodd, age 75, of Castalian Springs passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at her home. She was born on June 10, 1946 to her parents, Haskel Hall Smith & Juanita Vertrease Melton Smith in Warren Co. Survivors include her...

www.wbry.com

Comments / 0

Related
wbry.com

Ricky Edward Earls

Ricky Edward Earls, 64, passed away May 25, 2022 at his home following an extended illness. He was born in Ypsilanti, MI. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Pamela “Pam” Jones Earls of McMinnville; children, Bill Earls of Manchester, Mark (April) Earls, Cody (Shawntel) Earls and Tiffany “Sis” Earls all of McMinnville; grandchildren, Logan Earls, Noah Bain, Ryder Earls, Adonis Earls, McKenzie Earls and Odin Childress; brother, Terry Earls of Centertown; best friends, Ronnie Bouldin and Mike Lawrence and his sweet girl dog, Teenie. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
MCMINNVILLE, TN
wbry.com

Jesse Farrow Pate, III

Jesse Farrow Pate, III, 70, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at St. Thomas Rutherford. Born in Davidson Co., He was the son of the late Jesse Pate, II and. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Margaret Duke Pate of Woodbury; daughters, Rachel Hope Pate McFerrin and her husband, Daniel of Centertown and Hannah Faith Pate and her fiancé, Matthew White of Dunlap; grandchildren, Marshall Daniel McFerrin, Parker Dean McFerrin, Layla Ann Purvis and Jordon Maddox White and siblings, Sherry Pate (Gary) Wallace of Maine, Sandra Gail Dorsey (Donald Newsome) and Stacy (Glenda) Pate both of Georgia.
WOODBURY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy