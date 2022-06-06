Andrea Jean Smith Dodd

Ricky Edward Earls, 64, passed away May 25, 2022 at his home following an extended illness. He was born in Ypsilanti, MI. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Pamela “Pam” Jones Earls of McMinnville; children, Bill Earls of Manchester, Mark (April) Earls, Cody (Shawntel) Earls and Tiffany “Sis” Earls all of McMinnville; grandchildren, Logan Earls, Noah Bain, Ryder Earls, Adonis Earls, McKenzie Earls and Odin Childress; brother, Terry Earls of Centertown; best friends, Ronnie Bouldin and Mike Lawrence and his sweet girl dog, Teenie. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
