Didgeridoos entertain as part of the Livingston Parish Library's summer programs

Supper Club is one swanky joint — and the night we were there the DJ was playing all the right tunes to add to the vibe. Everything was tasty and the drinks were on point, but the short rib burnt end appetizer was the most delicious thing of the night, followed closely by the amazing grilled cheese dumpling with bacon in a tomato bisque. My husband isn't a huge fan of the fancy, so I went with friends. We weren't celebrating anything in particular, but the night felt like a party nonetheless — and I think that the ability to turn a Tuesday night into something incredible is Supper Club's specialty.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO