Lewiston, ID

City pulling money from proposed innovation hub

By Elaine Williams Of the Tribune
 2 days ago

More than half a million dollars earmarked by the city of Lewiston for an innovation hub are being reclassified to be in the municipality’s general fund for another purpose.

Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson shared that update with the Lewiston City Council Monday in a presentation where he announced he won’t include the project in the budget he proposes for the coming fiscal year.

The council took no action on Johnson’s report, and Johnson told councilors they could override his position in the coming budget process.

Valley Vision is leading the effort to introduce an innovation hub in Lewiston. The hub would be a building equipped with high-speed internet and have desks, offices and conference rooms as well as offices for not-for-profit groups that help businesses.

The work areas could be leased by entrepreneurs whose ventures were in too early a stage of development to be in their own brick-and-mortar locations or individuals working remotely for companies based in other cities.

It would have public space for larger gatherings and a vendor that sold coffee, wine, beer and muffins.

The city received about $1.13 million through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and put $600,000 into its economic development fund for the innovation hub, said Johnson, quoting a memorandum from city Treasurer Aimee Gordon.

“The city was able to receive reimbursement of expenses of approximately $527,000, leaving a balance of approximately $600,000,” according to the memo. “In an effort not to lose these funds, the city filed an application with the state to use the funds for (an innovation hub), which was determined to not be an allowable expense under the CARES Act.”

The city has since applied to be reimbursed for $600,000 in public safety personnel costs, an allowable expense, following advice from the state, according to the memo.

Auditors have agreed with the city that the money should be a revenue of the general fund, according to the memo.

“The method to correct this will be a prior period adjustment,” according to the memo.

The issue about the CARES money is just one of the challenges with the innovation hub, Johnson said.

Backers have yet to find a place for the innovation hub, and, after several months of meetings, the revenue models and partnerships haven’t been fully developed, Johnson said.

A feasibility study for the innovation hub indicated that leases and service fees typically generate about 60% of the revenue, leaving the remaining 40% to be covered with subsidies, Johnson said.

Results from a community survey shared in the feasibility study found that many survey participants were not clear about what the innovation hub would accomplish, Johnson said.

Only about 30% survey respondents indicated they would lease space.

Additionally, a number of groups such as the North Central Idaho Small Business Development Center at Lewis-Clark State College already provide the types of services the innovation hub would offer, he said.

“There were a lot of questions, but not many answers,” Johnson said.

Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.

