ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

1000 Steps lookout is getting an all-abilities sculpture trail

By Bianca O'Neill
Time Out Global
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn all-abilities sculpture trail is coming to the popular 1000+ Steps trail at Bacchus Marsh. Located at the Telford Park Reserve, the accessible trail will feature six new sculptures. Stages one and two of the project have been completed just this week, with stage three construction set to...

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This Fat-Tired Electric Bike Is Designed to Take on Any Terrain—Including Rivers

Click here to read the full article. Looking for an e-bike that you can take off road? What about one that can go even further? If that’s the case, may we direct your attention to Robo.Systems’s latest specialized off-road vehicle, the 2×2 Ultra Bike. The battery-powered two-wheeler is so versatile that you can use it to ride through water. With its stripped down, Mad Max-esque design and giant fat tires, you’d be forgiven for mistaking the 2×2 Ultra Bike for a gas guzzler. It’s not, though. Instead, both of its wheels are equipped with their own 1,000-watt brushless DC motor. The motors...
BICYCLES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sculptures#Accessible Toilet#The Telford Park Reserve
Whiskey Riff

Elk Goes Tumbling Down Waterfall, Lands Right At Hunter’s Feet In Wild Video

Don’t go chasing waterfalls. I’m not exactly sure what that means, but it seems like solid advice. Plus, it comes from the same band that brought us the legendary jam “No Scrubs,” and if there has been better advice brought forth via song, I don’t think I’ve heard it. However for this elk, perhaps the song should read a little more like, “don’t go tumbling to your death down massive waterfalls.” This particular elk should have stuck to the rivers […] The post Elk Goes Tumbling Down Waterfall, Lands Right At Hunter’s Feet In Wild Video first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Snowmobiler Shoots Charging Moose From His Sled

You just can’t make this stuff up. Thank goodness for the new helmet cams because it makes it so even more crazy stuff is caught on camera when people are just out and about enjoying life. Moose, or any animal who doesn’t hibernate for that matter, have it rough...
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Watch: Grizzly Stalks and Kills Moose Calf in Glacier National Park

A stunning video that was uploaded to YouTube and Instagram last weekend shows a grizzly bear stalking a moose family and killing a newborn calf in Montana’s Glacier National Park. A separate video that was recorded the following day shows the bear returning, but this time, the moose is able to defend her remaining calf and runs the grizzly off. The three-day ordeal for the moose began on May 27, at the Many Glacier Hotel, where a group of hotel employees watched the scene of events unfold from the safety of a viewing deck.
ANIMALS
Jackson Hole Radio

BTNF prescribed burn in Mosquito Creek

The Jackson Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest will be moving forward with prescribed burn operations in the Mosquito Creek North unit as early as this week depending upon weather and fuels conditions. This unit is located approximately 3.5 miles up Mosquito Creek Rd, bordering the western edge of the 2001 Green Knoll Fire scar, with Black Canyon located to the north.
JACKSON, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Sculpture
Time Out Global

The six best things to see during Vivid 2022

Here’s Time Out Sydney’s hit list of the best illuminations to see this Vivid. This year’s Vivid festivities boast the biggest light walk ever, so big in fact, that light lookers are encouraged to tackle it over multiple nights. With such a mind boggling imprint of glowing marvels, it can be difficult to figure out where to start! Don't fret though, we’re here to help with our Vivid 2022 hit list. So layer up warmly, wear comfy walking shoes, and get ready to light up the night!
VISUAL ART
Sarah Rose

My Solo Ascent of Mount Whitney

“I just want to be left alone lately,” I told my friend, who was not leaving me alone but who didn’t seem to hear what I was saying. The combination of a new job that requires me to talk all day, plus a busy summer schedule of traveling/working/racing, plus an uptick in training has left me feeling too tired to care that my unanswered text messages and phone calls and emails are slowly piling up. I needed some space and time to be alone, and what better way to spend some alone time than climbing a mountain? I had a permit for June 2nd. Mount Whitney is one of the most popular mountains in the Eastern Sierra, and the tallest peak in the lower 48. To help manage crowds, a quota system is in place whereby you need a permit in order to climb. There are three ways to get a permit to climb Whitney:

Comments / 0

Community Policy