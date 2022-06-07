ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Seth Lugo ‘overthrew’ amid rare closing opportunity in Dodgers meltdown

By Mike Puma
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO — Seth Lugo’s ninth-inning meltdown against the Dodgers could have been a product of the situation.

In assessing the right-hander’s woes from the previous day, when Lugo surrendered two runs in the ninth inning for a blown save, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner on Monday indicated the reliever was overthrowing, which might have had a direct correlation to receiving a rare closing opportunity.

“It’s human nature,” Hefner said before the Mets beat the Padres, 11-5 at Petco Park , but the bullpen gave up three runs after stellar outing from Carlos Carrasco. “You are trying to close out a major league baseball game and he doesn’t get that opportunity very often, so I am sure there was a little bit of an adrenaline bump.”

Edwin Diaz worked a perfect eighth inning against the top of the Dodgers’ batting order, leaving the ninth for Lugo. Will Smith hit a leadoff homer and Eddy Alvarez’s RBI single tied the game before the Mets rallied to win in 10 innings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cW8la_0g2lSF2400
Seth Lugo pitches during the Mets’ loss to the Dodgers Sunday.
USA TODAY Sports
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vFSC0_0g2lSF2400
Eduardo Escobar’s cycle, Carlos Carrasco’s gem power Mets over Padres

“I saw a guy that was competing at a very high level and I think by his own admission maybe overthrew a little bit at times and that caused some balls to be in places where he didn’t want to be,” Hefner said. “Lugo’s success has been commanding the baseball and he didn’t have his best command and he gave up the runs, but it was a good experience for him to come in and try to get the save there.”

Lugo has a 3.86 ERA in 23 appearances. He hadn’t allowed an earned run in his previous six appearances before Sunday’s clunker.

“There’s some instances when he didn’t have his best command and it got him beat a little bit, but overall he’s been a main cog for us down there,” Hefner said. “We wouldn’t be in this position without him.”

Tylor Megill was set to rejoin the team (he hasn’t been activated) and is a strong possibility to start this weekend against the Angels, according to manager Buck Showalter. The right-hander pitched 3 ²/₃ innings for Double-A Binghamton on Sunday in a rehab start. Megill would have the potential of pitching five innings for the Mets in a first start back from the injured list. Megill was placed on the IL with right biceps inflammation on May 12.

The Mets entered play 5-0 in extra-inning games this season. Only the Padres (who were 6-3) had more victories in extra innings. Last season the Mets went 11-7 in extra innings.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker gets brutally honest on Joe Maddon, Joe Girardi firings

Joe Girardi became the first manager fired in the 2022 MLB season following his ousting from the Philadelphia Phillies. Shortly after, the Los Angeles Angels pulled the plug on Joe Maddon, ending his tenure with the team in his third season as manager. With the two skippers already out of a job just two months into the season, Astros boss Dusty Baker gave his honest opinion on the decision made by both franchises, indicating he felt Maddon and Girardi deserved a longer leash from their respective clubs, via Audacy Sports.
ANAHEIM, CA
theScore

Giants demote struggling Bart, make trade with Phillies for Wynns

The San Francisco Giants optioned former top catching prospect Joey Bart to Triple-A, the club announced Wednesday. Bart slashed .156/.296/.300 with four homers over 36 games for the Giants this season. The 25-year-old was expected to take over for Buster Posey after the star backstop retired during the offseason. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Homer, NY
FOX Sports

Mets play the Padres after Escobar hit for the cycle

LINE: Padres -126, Mets +107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets meet the San Diego Padres after Eduardo Escobar hit for the cycle against the Padres on Monday. San Diego has a 33-22 record overall and a 13-11 record at home. The Padres have the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Thairo Estrada operating third for Giants on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is batting sixth in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Estrada will start at third base after Evan Longoria was given the night off at home. In a matchup against righty Antonio Senzatela, our models project Estrada to score 9.8 FanDuel points at the...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddy Alvarez
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Seth Lugo
Person
Jeremy Hefner
Person
Homer
Person
Buck Showalter
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy