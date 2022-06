Governor Dan McKee today signed into law the ‘Let RI Vote Act,’ legislation that “expands voter access while ensuring the integrity of Rhode Island elections”. “There is nothing more fundamentally American than the right to vote – it provides every Rhode Islander the opportunity to have a say in how they would like to see their state, and country, shaped,” said Governor McKee. “The Let RI Vote Act makes voting easier, safer, and more secure, and making it easier to give Rhode Islanders a voice in their government should always be our top priority. I thank the bill sponsors, legislators, and advocates who saw to it that this bill got across the finish line.”?

