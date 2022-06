Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday signed a bill into law to study raising the minimum age that Colorado children can be charged with most crimes. House Bill 1131 will create a task force to recommend how to better serve children ages 10, 11 and 12 who commit crimes without putting them in the criminal justice system. As originally drafted, the bill — which went on to see substantial amendments — would have increased the age for criminal prosecution from 10 to 13 years old, except in cases of murder or sexual assault.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO