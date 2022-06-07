ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Le Mars, IA

Sandy Downing – Citizen of the Day

By Klem Web Team
KLEM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandy Downing of Le Mars is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for June 7, 2022....

klem1410.com

KLEM

Todd Tentinger – Citizen of the Day

Todd Tentinger of Remsen is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for June 9, 2022. Todd is co owner of Gengler Feed Service and today is his birthday. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stemmed rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
LE MARS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Hawarden couple celebrates milestone 50th anniversary

HAWARDEN—Five faces hanging under “Grandma’s brag board” on the wall behind John “Jack” and Cindy Andela’s dining table are just a part of the couple’s legacy — one that’s reached 50 years together Thursday, June 9. Family and friends are...
HAWARDEN, IA
KLEM

Blake Nettleton – 2nd Quarter Boss of the Quarter

Blake Nettleton, Administrator of Accura Healthcare of Le Mars was honored this morning as the Le Mars Area Chamber of Commerce 2nd Quarter Boss of the Quarter. Nettleton’s staff nominated him for the recognition. While relatively new to nursing home administration, Blake face several challenges over the past couple of years, particularly during the pandemic.
LE MARS, IA
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Holstein community rallies after Avenue of Flags damaged

Burdette Conover, finance officer of Holstein's American Legion Post 225, tells about American Flags destroyed during a storm on Memorial Day that were part of the city's avenue of flags. A $15,000 donation goal has been set up on a Go Fund Me page to help the post replace about 350 flags.
HOLSTEIN, IA
City
Le Mars, IA
nwestiowa.com

Early Childhood Center sold to Apple Tree

SIOUX CENTER—Ownership is changing for the Early Childhood Center in Sioux Center. The licensed child care facility will be changed to Apple Tree Early Child Center near the end of June after ownership transfers from Sioux Center Health to Aftershock Ventures LLC, the parent company of Apple Tree Preschool & Childcare.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Brewer starts as assistant Lyon engineer

ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County has engineered a way to boost its secondary roads team with the hire of an old friend. Nick Brewer started as the assistant engineer last month. A former co-worker of county engineer Daryl Albertson, the county is looking for Brewer to help get the department back on track in the short and long term.
LYON COUNTY, IA
#Pizza Hut#Sandy Downing Of Le Mars#Klem
siouxcountyradio.com

Serious Injuries Result of ATV Accident in Plymouth County

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a single vehicle ATV accident around 7:30pm on June 8th on 220th St near Noble Avenue in rural Plymouth County. Deputies, Opens Fire Rescue, and Le Mars Fire Rescue arrived on scene. After investigation, it was determined an ATV was traveling...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

GORDON DRIVE RESURFACING TO BEGIN EAST OF VIADUCT

A HOT-MIX ASPHALT RESURFACING PROJECT ON GORDON DRIVE, EAST OF THE GORDON DRIVE VIADUCT, WILL REQUIRE NIGHTTIME LANE CLOSURES BEGINNING ON MONDAY NIGHT, JUNE 13TH. THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION’S DISTRICT 3 OFFICE SAYS THE NIGHTTIME LANE CLOSURES WILL OCCUR MONDAYS THROUGH FRIDAYS FROM 8 P.M. UNTIL 7 A.M.
SIOUX CITY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Old fashioned arcade coming soon to Empire Mall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owner of Gibby’s, an old-fashioned arcade, is making the move from Sioux City to the Empire Mall. With tokens and paper tickets printed out, kids can get a chance to win prizes like their parents did. For more on this story,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
stormlakeradio.com

Storm Lake Docks Questions and Answers

Docks get plenty of attention in a lakefront community like Storm Lake. Often, there are questions about use and permits. Some helpful information is shared below:. A. Yes. In addition to the area around King’s Pointe Resort, the City of Storm Lake provides and maintains docks for public use along the park land on the north shoreline of the lake. There are approximately 14 locations of docks accessible to the public. The newest dock complex is located directly south of the Awaysis Beach lighthouse.
STORM LAKE, IA
NewsBreak
Pizza
ESPN 99.1

See a Green Porch Light in Sioux Falls? Here’s What it Means

Now that the weather is warm again, my wife and I have started going on frequent after- dark walks with our two hounds most nights to get some exercise for ourselves and our two very hyper-active Wire Fox Terriers. If they don't get a long walk each day, they don't sleep, which means we don't sleep.
KLEM

Thursday News, June 9

The Le Mars Community School has committed to sanctioning a girls wrestling team for 2022-23. The board approved hiring two coaches for the new program. Le Mars Community Athletic Director Karlton Hector says they began work to get the sport sanctioned at Le Mars well before the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Association sanctioned it early this year. The season is slated to begin with the first practice date on October 31st and the first competition date on November 14th. A schedule of competitions has not yet been determined.
LE MARS, IA
KLEM

Sioux City Hotel Honored for Historic Preservation

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has announced that a landmark Sioux City hotel is among 17 projects honored for historic preservation. The Warrior-Davidson/Warrior Hotel was built in 1930. It served as a hotel until 1972, and then stood vacant for 40 years. A 72 million dollars renovation in 2020 restored the building to its original use. The hotel now offers 146 rooms, a restaurant and bar, a new lobby, a ballroom, a banquet kitchen, and commercial retail space. The Warrior received the Large Commercial Award at the recent 2022 Preserve Iowa Summit held in Mason City.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Homeless woman arrested for trespassing

SHELDON—A 20-year-old Orange City woman was arrested about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, June 4, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Kaytelynn Nichole Anne Severson stemmed from a report of her trespassing in a rental house at 1011 Eighth Ave., according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Please Avoid Orab Field Area

Sheldon, Iowa — Work is now underway on the Turf Project at Orab Field. School officials say there are trucks entering and leaving the construction area roughly every two minutes. As a result, they ask that you avoid the northwest area of the football field and bike trail during this process.
SHELDON, IA
KLEM

Wednesday News, June 8

The Le Mars Community School Board of Education gave first reading to a new video camera policy for the district. Superintendant Dr. Steve Webner told the board that the school district is expanding the use of cameras, including placements inside schools buildings, and in school buses. Dr Webner says this...
LE MARS, IA

