Sandy Downing – Citizen of the Day

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has announced that a landmark Sioux City hotel is among 17 projects honored for historic preservation. The Warrior-Davidson/Warrior Hotel was built in 1930. It served as a hotel until 1972, and then stood vacant for 40 years. A 72 million dollars renovation in 2020 restored the building to its original use. The hotel now offers 146 rooms, a restaurant and bar, a new lobby, a ballroom, a banquet kitchen, and commercial retail space. The Warrior received the Large Commercial Award at the recent 2022 Preserve Iowa Summit held in Mason City.
